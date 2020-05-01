Supervisor wants San Francisco test sites to be relocated to "neglected neighborhoods,quot; – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – City Supervisor Shamann Walton is asking that the city tests for COVID-19 be relocated to the underserved neighborhoods of San Francisco, and he wants that to happen now.

"We need action," said Walton. "The action is an asymptomatic test in as many vulnerable communities as possible, and to do so starting yesterday."

Walton, who represents the Bayview and Hunters Point districts in southeast San Francisco, said he would like to see a program like the one UCSF is running in the Mission district, evaluating thousands and accommodating anyone who comes in and requests. the proof.

The city's TestSF program currently requires an appointment.

Walton said he wants TestSF facilities to be moved from the Embarcadero and South of Market locations to neighborhoods. But he says no one in the public health department will give him an answer on whether that will happen.

KPIX5 also contacted a San Francisco Public Health (SFDPH) official, but received no response.

As we have reported, San Francisco's public testing facilities have a combined ability to screen 5800 people per day for COVID-19, but only 500 a day are actually being tested.

One possible reason for the shortage: Right now, the city announces that the tests are only available to symptomatic individuals. But SFDPH has quietly expanded the list of symptoms. Now someone who wants a test just has to say they have a symptom on a list that includes headaches and exhaustion.

“Given that we only have 30 percent capacity at Pier 30/32, why not move those tests to the Southeast Health Center, at Pier 94 where we will have motor homes that will house our non-hosted populations so they can take refuge. in the place? for sure, "Walton said." And I don't get a smart answer (from the public health department) as to why it's not happening. We have evidence, we have staff who are working. And it puzzles me that we are in this position.

On Thursday night, the NAACP branch in San Francisco announced that it will have a press conference on Friday. Walton staff told KPIX5 that the civil rights organization will support Walton's call for testing to move to neighborhoods.

Mayor London Breed has received national attention for making an early call for order to be maintained in the city. But locally, it is under pressure to move more quickly on other fronts.

On Thursday night, dozens of activists staged an attack, blocking and then lying down in the middle of a San Francisco street.

They said they are upset by Mayor London Breed's response to homeless people during the covid-19 crisis. They want management to get people to hotels much faster.

"This is really an opportunity to move large numbers of vulnerable people who live on the streets, who live in collective shelters," said Reverend Sadie Stone, an activist. “This is an opportunity to host them. And there are people willing to make it happen and make it happen quickly. ”