Supergirl's Melissa Benoist talks about the sheer terror of directing

Melissa benoist she is about to prove that she is not just a superhero in front of the camera.

the Supergirl star who literally plays Supergirl, is making her directorial debut with this Sunday's episode, and it looks like she couldn't have gotten a more complicated or challenging episode to direct. "Deus Lex Machina,quot; tells the story of how Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) harnessed his new power after Crisis in infinite lands, and how he manipulated almost everyone and everything around him to get to where he and history are now.

That means it's an episode filled with short flashbacks, all as part of the story of Lex Luthor's master plan, and it was up to Benoist to visually map them while he was the star of the show, who would later announce that he was waiting for her. first child a month later, not a big deal.

"I felt really prepared, even though it came with a massive dose of sheer terror," she tells us.