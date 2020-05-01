Supergirl's Melissa Benoist talks about the sheer terror of directing

Melissa benoist she is about to prove that she is not just a superhero in front of the camera.
the Supergirl star who literally plays Supergirl, is making her directorial debut with this Sunday's episode, and it looks like she couldn't have gotten a more complicated or challenging episode to direct. "Deus Lex Machina,quot; tells the story of how Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) harnessed his new power after Crisis in infinite lands, and how he manipulated almost everyone and everything around him to get to where he and history are now.
That means it's an episode filled with short flashbacks, all as part of the story of Lex Luthor's master plan, and it was up to Benoist to visually map them while he was the star of the show, who would later announce that he was waiting for her. first child a month later, not a big deal.
"I felt really prepared, even though it came with a massive dose of sheer terror," she tells us.
"I mean, it could be biased because it was my episode and my first directing episode, but yeah, it was completely discouraging to read it," she says. "Obviously I was very excited too, but with the time jumps we have and this detailed master plan we see Lex Luthor … we always know he has one, but it was quite difficult to keep everything in order."
She started writing everything linearly.
"I wanted to be logically able to understand how he fits into the rest of the season, because he follows Lex Luthor (from) the day after Crisis on Earth Prime, and you see his whole perspective for the entire season up to this point," she says. "There was a long way to go, and where it coincided with what our super friends had been doing and what was happening with Lena and Kara and what was happening with Leviathan, and there was a lot to unpack."
Fortunately, says Benoist, Jon Cryer is a professional who knew all the ins and outs of Lex Luthor, and has a fantastic team. Plus, she already knows enough about the show.
"I've been so lucky to have been there from the beginning and I know this show like the back of my hand," she says. "It almost seems like a second skin to me now. But it was very supportive of a lot of people who had ideas, because we are everywhere in this episode. We are going to space, we are all around the world, we are in a million different places than the Once. Keeping it in order, it took a circus of people. "
Dress up part
Benoist has been acting for 10 years, so getting behind the camera presented challenges not only learning how to direct and direct herself, but she realized she had to wear real clothes.
"(When you're performing), you can go to work on anything, especially Supergirl. We get really comfortable. I'm going to work with sweatshirts. I don't wear my normal clothes at work. I'm wearing spandex every day or as skirts and jackets Knitted, so this sounds very trivial, but it was the first time I really wore my own clothes to work in a long time, and I wanted to feel united. "
So what does a director wear?
"He was wearing a lot of pantsuits," she says. "I took some cues from Hillary Clinton and got some pantsuits, and you know what? It made a difference. I have to say it made a difference. I felt like a boss."
Benoist also occasionally directed costumes, including her own. Supergirl suit. And somehow, at the time, he didn't even realize how amazing that was.
"The image is sure to see now, in hindsight … now that you mention it, it's great."
If you ask us, there's nothing about this that wasn't great, although Benoist only occasionally had a moment to think about how cool it was.
"Gravity would hit me at certain times when I would just look around me," says Benoist. "There was a specific day where we had a lot of extras, a ton of cameras. We were in a mass warehouse, and there were a lot of moving parts, and it was in the suit, and it said 'action' before I say my lines and ask them to cut after the scene, so at times like that, yeah, it had some seriousness to me personally. "
"This was our fifth season, and we just had 100 episodes, so I've been living with this show for quite some time and it's a big part of my life," he continues. "So yeah, there were times when it would land on me, and I would really feel the accomplishment and the accomplishment, that I don't really tend to feel, especially on this show, because once the ball starts rolling and the train leaves the station, it's kind of a runaway freight train, and I'm really introspective until after the fact. "
So does she see a future as a director?
"I would love to do both," she says. I found it really creative and inspiring. I love to tell stories as an actor and I also love being able to tell stories as a director, because it was a very different way of approaching it, and I feel like they inform each other. "
And now, for Kara and Lena fans who hope they will mend their friendship, this is what Benoist said about that pair and the scenes they share in this episode:
About Kara and Lena:
"Those scenes are a gift to me, not only because I love working with Katie, but I think our show works very well and what I am specifically aware of day by day is what we are saying about women, relationships and relationships. friendships between women, brotherhood, how women can support each other, or when things go wrong and there is a misunderstanding, how does that look. "
"Lena and Kara's friendship in particular is heartbreaking for us too, and sometimes it's hard to play, but also, it's important, I think, to show women that it's different when two women disagree and don't get along and they're really stubborn and you can't see eye to eye. How do they find that middle ground? And I think that's what people can expect from now on: can they do that? "
We will see!
Supergirl airs this Sunday at 9 p.m. at The CW.
