Successful reopening of Texas means "saving lives and restoring livelihoods,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said Thursday that his job now as Dallas Mayor is to ensure that Governor Greg Abbott's plan to partially reopen businesses is successful.

"In this case, being successful means saving lives and restoring livelihoods," said Mayor Johnson.

He said the city is considering plans to reopen the Dallas Zoo and the Dallas Arboretum.

He also said the city will not be ready to safely reopen libraries on Friday. He didn't say exactly when they would reopen, but they will.

"I repeat, we will reopen them safely," said Mayor Johnson.

Regarding economic problems due to a lack of sales tax revenue, Mayor Johnson said: "We are going to have to make very difficult decisions if we don't get more resources from the federal government, but I am personally committed to keeping most of of our city services as we can that our residents expect. "

Mayor Johnson also spoke about the need for more coronavirus tests following another 179 people in Dallas County who were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

"We will get through this, that's for sure, but we cannot let our guard down," said Mayor Johnson.

WATCH THE COMPLETE NEWS CONFERENCE HERE

Under Governor Abbott's new executive order, all retail stores, restaurants, shopping malls and theaters can reopen on Friday, but at 25% of capacity.

“We wanted to make sure we could open up as quickly as possible, but in the safest possible way. These are decisions that are the result of a great contribution from the best possible medical team, "said Governor Abbott.

Texans 65 years of age and older should still stay home for now.

Hairdressers, hair salons and gyms will not be able to reopen on Friday. They could open in Phase 2.

Phase 2 could start as soon as May 18. That would also expand occupancy to 50%.

"We need to see two weeks of data to confirm that there will be no COVID-19 outbreak," said Governor Abbott.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources