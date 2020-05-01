Stylist warns that if salons are not opened as an essential business, they will start doing home visits – Up News Info Los Angeles

CALABASAS (CBSLA) – A local business owner is campaigning to be labeled "essential,quot; so that she and others in her position can return to work.

Veteran stylist Raychel Harrison has spent her time preparing the color to wear to her loyal clients after being forced to close her salon in Calabasas six weeks ago.

"When I turned off the lights and heard the echo with no one here, it was heartbreaking," said Harrison.

When Harrison saw the governor's proposal this week to reopen California, with Stage 3 classrooms behind shops, schools, and daycares, he wrote an open letter, urging the state to reconsider.

"I heard it and I think he doesn't really understand our industry and how we clean, disinfect and sterilize," he said.

In the letter, Harrison noted that the state requires cosmetologists to take 1,600 hours of sanitation law courses.

“Most of the education we learn is that we never use the same brush without sterilizing. Everything we do is under surveillance. Our license means something. It deserves a little respect, "said Harrison.

She made a list of 30 precautionary rooms that they should use before opening their doors.

“The first thing is the protective equipment. Facial protectors for all my stylists. We already wear gloves and we disinfect everything, ”said Harrison.

He also advised adding time between clients and fewer people in the room at one time.

Earlier this week, a salon in Corona defied the state's order to stay home and opened its doors.

The Riverside County Public Health Department said the owner could face criminal charges.

For now, Harrison has no plans to reopen before the order is lifted, but he is barely struggling and has not yet received a small business loan.

“Even if I receive all of this, I still have to return it. How am I going to do that? I'm losing sleep over being closed, but also how I deal with it tomorrow, ”Harrison asked.

Harrison also warned in his letter that if salons are not allowed to open for months, more and more stylists will move their businesses to clients' homes, putting more people at risk.