Street Art confronts the pandemic

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
Street art is the best visual source for social commentary, and the pandemic has lit a fire under the feet of muralists around the world.

From Norway to Colorado, here are a few places where Covid-19 inspired street art has emerged.

In March, artist Pobel returned home to Norway after traveling to the Peruvian jungle and found a mandatory closure. He was beaten by people in masks, he said.

"There is a beautiful lamp on top, so at night it really lights up," he said. His inspiration came from hope. "Although everyone has been through difficulties and difficult times, there is still heart, love and compassion," he said.

Since then, Pyritt painted another mural on April 19 called "Contagioso," an image of a girl kissing a bottle of Corona beer.

On April 10, Denver-based artist Austin Zucchini-Fowler painted a dazzling, multi-colored "Healthcare Hero,quot; mural on the wall of an abandoned building on Colfax Avenue. The mural depicts a winged healthcare worker wearing a face mask and a pair of red boxing gloves.

The mural, which took less than 10 hours to paint, "has had an echo in the health care community," said the artist, adding that he has seen many medical professionals taking photos in front of him. He used a mix of spray and acrylic paints, including Seurat-like point marks at all times.

Governor Jared Polis issued an order to stay home in Denver on March 26, and Mr. Zucchini-Fowler said he wanted to be proactive in his community during this period of social estrangement.

You can see "Health Hero,quot; and Mr. Zucchini-Fowler last mural, "Frontline Fighter,quot;, in his Instagram channel.

After a visit to her local supermarket on March 12, Charlotte-based artist Darion Fleming realized that there would soon be no disinfectants anywhere – a thought that inspired her work. "Pure gold. "" I thought it would be a fun idea to see gold spill out of a bottle of Purell, "he said, adding the words,quot; Available Nowhere "on the bottle.

He painted the mural in a quiet residential building on North Davidson Street. It took him eight days of 10 hours to finish it. "This was not a commissioned piece, and it was all in my dime because I wanted to do something for the community to enjoy in serious times," he said, adding that the project cost him about $ 500.

Since then, he has more than doubled the number of his Instagram followers and has made the area an interesting place. “It could be for a long time, or when all this explodes, I could cover it up and paint something else. That's the good thing about public art, nothing is really permanent, "he said.

Berlin-based artist Eme Freethinker wanted to make a statement about greed during the crisis. "I was thinking about what I should paint all night, and I was laughing a lot about it, and in the morning I told my son that I was going to paint Gollum from,quot; The Lord of the Rings " with a roll of toilet paper, with the words "Mein Schatz,quot; ("My Precious,quot;), "he said.

Mexican-American artist Mauricio Ramírez divides his time between Chicago and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where his family lives, and has been painting murals since he was 16 years old.

"My news source was full of Covid-19 and I got tired of it," he said. I had a desire to create something positive for healthcare workers. "I just wanted them to know that they are appreciated."

The striking geometric wave mural depicts a nurse wearing a mask in a prayer pose, with the colors of the Puerto Rican and Mexican flags in the background. Ramírez started the mural on April 9, finished it in two days, and said that everyone in his Instagram post has tagged a healthcare worker.

