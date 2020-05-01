Street Art confronts the pandemic

Street art is the best visual source for social commentary, and the pandemic has lit a fire under the feet of muralists around the world.
Some works are humorous, even fun, like those made by the San Francisco-based artist. Fnnch, whose pasted images include her signature honey bears in face masks and bright blue soap dispenser bears, encouraging people to wash their hands. They can be found throughout the city, in neighborhoods like Inner Richmond and Cow Hollow, on sidewalks and mailboxes. The works of other artists are more serious, highlighting, for example, the importance of health workers.
From Norway to Colorado, here are a few places where Covid-19 inspired street art has emerged.
Norway
In March, artist Pobel returned home to Norway after traveling to the Peruvian jungle and found a mandatory closure. He was beaten by people in masks, he said.
"There is a beautiful lamp on top, so at night it really lights up," he said. His inspiration came from hope. "Although everyone has been through difficulties and difficult times, there is still heart, love and compassion," he said.
In Bergen, street artist Pyritt painted a woman dressed in a traditional Norwegian outfit called bunad, with a gold mask. He called it "May 2020, "a nod to the country's May 17 Constitution Day, which is celebrated with parades and has not been canceled since World War II." A bunad is a very important part of the collective self-image, "said Christer. Holm, who represents the artist, noted that this year there is a high probability that the celebrations will not happen.
Since then, Pyritt painted another mural on April 19 called "Contagioso," an image of a girl kissing a bottle of Corona beer.
AFK, another artist based in Bergen, made a nostalgic fight called "Embrace the world ”on a wall under a city bridge: two girls embrace the Earth bathed in a pink tone. Near the painting, the artist wrote, "When you can't control what's happening, challenge yourself to control how you respond to what's happening. That's where the power is."
Denver
On April 10, Denver-based artist Austin Zucchini-Fowler painted a dazzling, multi-colored "Healthcare Hero,quot; mural on the wall of an abandoned building on Colfax Avenue. The mural depicts a winged healthcare worker wearing a face mask and a pair of red boxing gloves.
The mural, which took less than 10 hours to paint, "has had an echo in the health care community," said the artist, adding that he has seen many medical professionals taking photos in front of him. He used a mix of spray and acrylic paints, including Seurat-like point marks at all times.
Governor Jared Polis issued an order to stay home in Denver on March 26, and Mr. Zucchini-Fowler said he wanted to be proactive in his community during this period of social estrangement.
"Community participation was really excellent, both the creation process and the interaction (of passers-by)," he said. Since then, he started He sells prints of his work for $ 30, donates one print to a different hospital in the United States for every 10 sold, and has plans for more coronavirus-inspired street art in the city.
You can see "Health Hero,quot; and Mr. Zucchini-Fowler last mural, "Frontline Fighter,quot;, in his Instagram channel.
Charlotte, NC.
After a visit to her local supermarket on March 12, Charlotte-based artist Darion Fleming realized that there would soon be no disinfectants anywhere – a thought that inspired her work. "Pure gold. "" I thought it would be a fun idea to see gold spill out of a bottle of Purell, "he said, adding the words,quot; Available Nowhere "on the bottle.
He painted the mural in a quiet residential building on North Davidson Street. It took him eight days of 10 hours to finish it. "This was not a commissioned piece, and it was all in my dime because I wanted to do something for the community to enjoy in serious times," he said, adding that the project cost him about $ 500.
Since then, he has more than doubled the number of his Instagram followers and has made the area an interesting place. “It could be for a long time, or when all this explodes, I could cover it up and paint something else. That's the good thing about public art, nothing is really permanent, "he said.
To see "Pure’ll Gold,quot; virtually, visit Mr. Fleming’s Instagram page.
Sedan
Berlin-based artist Eme Freethinker wanted to make a statement about greed during the crisis. "I was thinking about what I should paint all night, and I was laughing a lot about it, and in the morning I told my son that I was going to paint Gollum from,quot; The Lord of the Rings " with a roll of toilet paper, with the words "Mein Schatz,quot; ("My Precious,quot;), "he said.
The original mural at Mauerpark (a public park in the Prenzlauer Berg district) was painted on March 19, but has since been covered in artwork by others, but can be seen here, on the artist's Instagram account.
He has painted several more, including the last one, Gollum and Scrat, the squirrel from the movie "Ice Age,quot;, who has now caught the roll of toilet paper. While the works have attracted a lot of attention, he doesn't know how many virus-themed paintings he will create in the future, and he notes that he doesn't want to exploit the subject too much.
"Gollum and Scrat,quot; can be seen practically on the artist's Instagram account, Freethinker Eme.
Milwaukee
Mexican-American artist Mauricio Ramírez divides his time between Chicago and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where his family lives, and has been painting murals since he was 16 years old.
"My news source was full of Covid-19 and I got tired of it," he said. I had a desire to create something positive for healthcare workers. "I just wanted them to know that they are appreciated."
He chose a mixed-use building with a pristine masonry brick facade in the Lincoln Village residential neighborhood as a canvas for his 15-foot-tall, 30-foot-wide job, "Frontline Heroes. "" The building is across the street from a basilica in an area that looks a bit like Rome, and some of my family members have been baptized there, "he said.
The striking geometric wave mural depicts a nurse wearing a mask in a prayer pose, with the colors of the Puerto Rican and Mexican flags in the background. Ramírez started the mural on April 9, finished it in two days, and said that everyone in his Instagram post has tagged a healthcare worker.
The "front line heroes,quot; can be found virtually in Mr. Ramírez Instagram page
