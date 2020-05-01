Stacey Dash announces separation from fourth husband

Stacey Dash has announced that she will separate from her current husband, Jeffrey Marty, becoming her fourth divorce.

"My husband and I made the difficult decision to end our marriage," she shared in a message posted on Instagram. "After much prayer, I feel this is the right path for both of us. I wish you nothing but the best. Thank you all for your support and [for] respecting our privacy during this difficult time."

The couple married just ten days after meeting in 2018.

Last September, police officers were called to her home in Tampa, Florida, and arrested the actress after an alleged physical altercation with him. A statement from Dash's representative was issued shortly thereafter.

"Her husband did not press charges, however, the deputies arrested Ms. Dash peacefully, as a formality," the statement read. "Ms. Dash's husband appeared in court today, September 30, on her behalf and Ms. Dash was released from the Land O & # 39; Lakes Detention Center. No further legal action is pending."

"The marital dispute, while personal and unfortunate, has been disproportionate. An earlier report on TMZ.com said that her manager told TMZ that she was attacked by her husband, both the sources' relationship with Dash and the events of the night they were misrepresented. "