Sports Q: Who is the best fullback in Patriots history?

Who is the best fullback in Patriots history?

Well I guess it depends on what we consider a fullback. Is it someone who primarily serves as a lead blocker and maybe catches some passes or converts a third and 1 here and there, like James Develin or Sam Gash? Is he someone who plays that blocking role, but is also adept at catching the ball off the field, like Kevin Turner or Marc Edwards? Or is it someone who was an absolute beast as a ball carrier and had a supporting role as a blocker, like Sam "Bam,quot; Cunningham and Jim Nance, who happen to be the top two leading running backs in Patriots history?

If you're counting the backs that were primary ball carriers, you'd vote for Cunningham, who had 5,453 yards rushing in his Patriots career, scored 43 touchdowns (two fewer than Nance), dominated the plow through the line to open holes. for backs like Horace Ivory, and he jumped on the line often himself.

But if we're talking in terms of just one type of pure blocking back, I'll hear the case of the recently retired Develin, which was essential to the success of the Sony Michel playoffs (six touchdowns) in 2018. Go back and watch Michel's clip. scoring the solo touchdown in Super Bowl LIII victory over the Rams. I could have sworn Develin's shoulder pads were loaded with dynamite from the way he opened the hole. Too bad his career has ended so soon, although I suspect this is a guy who will be very successful as a coach in his future. If you want to vote for him, I will not argue.

My personal favorite was Sam Gash, who played for the Patriots from 1992-97 and opened holes for Curtis Martin during his three excellent seasons in New England. What a perfect name for a fullback too. Sam Gash. It was quite similar to Develin. I'm going to choose it, but I honestly don't know if there is a correct answer here. The Patriots have had some very good ones, and not all of them had the same set of skills. I can't go wrong choosing a Sam I guess.

