Sonja Morgan reveals if she would date New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

Sonja Morgan's life as a businesswoman has her very busy these days, including her fashion and lifestyle brand and her career with Real Housewives of New York City. Now that she has a comfortable success, Sonja is ready to return to the market and meet a suitable man.

During an Instagram Live session with page six of the New York Post last Thursday, the 56-year-old reality star claimed he had been talking to someone in the past few days. However, Sonja said she is not interested in finding a man who is looking to take care of her because she can do it herself, no doubt.

Morgan told the store that she "wants to be pampered,quot; and that she wants to be "beaten and pounded,quot;, but in the comfort of her own home and in private. The reality star continued to describe the traits of her possible suitor.

She stated that she is interested in a quiet man, the type of man who has his own life and does not watch much television. Perhaps even a man who knows "what the coin is doing."

According to Page Six, Morgan has been busy isolating herself at a spa in California, a long way from her New York home, where the coronavirus pandemic has been wreaking havoc. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been especially praised, and Morgan has noticed.

When asked if she would like to date Andrew Cuomo, Sonja hinted that she was not as interested. Morgan said she has a lot of good things to say about Mr. Cuomo, however, she just doesn't know if she would be interested in dating him soon.

The star did note that she and Andrew are active on the "New York Marriage Equality,quot; bill, but is not looking to date him now. Morgan said he was a "smart guy,quot; but that she is interested in a much calmer man, the "quiet guy," as she put it.

Ad

According to Sonja, she and Andrew have great personalities, and she believes it would be better for her to date a man who is much more "behind the scenes." Morgan added that it was nothing against Andrew, because "everyone loves him."



Post views:

0 0