Sonam Kapoor shares a throwback photo with his brats

The coronavirus has put the entire nation in a state of blockade. The government has taken this measure to ensure that community transmission of the virus is kept to a minimum. This means that several citizens across the country are trapped alone and cannot get to know their family. One of those people is Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who lives with her husband Anand Ahuja in New Delhi during the shutdown.

Earlier today, Sonam Kapoor went to social media and expressed that he has missed his brothers Harshvardhan and Rhea Kapoor while still in quarantine. Delhi. Sonam Kapoor shared a beautiful photo of their Sangeet ceremony together with their two. Brothers The title of the image said: "See you soon brats … I miss you more than you can imagine."

See his post here:

(embed)

Aww! Now this post is about sibling love and no doubt setting some sibling goals.