Some Trump officials crack down on China during pandemic

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration is moving to take a more aggressive stance against China on economic, diplomatic and scientific issues at the heart of the relationship between the world's two superpowers, further severing ties that have reached their lowest point in decades.
White House advisers this week have urged President Trump to issue an executive order that would prevent a government pension fund from investing in Chinese companies, authorities said, a move that could reverse capital flows in the Pacific. Trump announced Friday that he was restricting the use of electrical equipment in the home network system with links to "a foreign adversary," a tacit reference to China.
the The open rivalry between the two nations has taken on a tougher and much darker shadow in the months since the new coronavirus spread from a metropolis on the Yangtze River worldwide, accelerating the efforts of hardline supporters. in Washington and Beijing to execute a – called decoupling of important elements of the relationship.
Those in Washington who advocate a more stable relationship with China, including some of Trump's top economic advisers, caution that the administration must be careful not to go too far.
China is likely to emerge from the pandemic recession faster than other nations. United States: Still recovering from the virus, with more than a million infected and More than 64,000 dead, will likely depend on economic activity in Asia to help shore up their own economy. Part of that involves getting Beijing to comply with a trade agreement signed in January.
China controls a large number of masks and protective equipment that American hospitals need. And if China develops a vaccine first, it will have a powerful card, one that will strengthen its global position and influence the health of hundreds of millions of Americans.
"We have entered a completely new phase of relations between the United States and China, rather than the intensification of the previous one," he said. Jude Blanchette, Chinese academic at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. "This new paradigm is defined by the proliferation of flash points, the downward spiral of hostility, the rise of zero-sum thinking, and the collapse of mediation and mitigation institutions."
"The mounting tensions are fueled by deeply nationalistic administrations in Beijing and Washington, D.C., and by domestic populations who see a break in the bilateral relationship as inevitable or even desirable," he added.
Trump himself has wavered in his public statements about China. In recent weeks, he has said he is "not happy,quot; with China. But on March 27, the day after a call with President Xi Jinping of China, Trump wrote on Twitter: "Much respect!" Throughout the winter, he praised Mr. Xi's handling of the outbreak.
The administration's toughest moves in China are in part the result of mounting anger among some White House aides.
Mr. Pompeo; Matthew Pottinger, the deputy national security adviser; and Peter Navarro, a business adviser, have long advocated for tough policies on China. Steven Mnuchin, the Secretary of the Treasury; Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council; and Jared Kushner, Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law, have pushed for a more measured approach. But in late April, Kushner decided to support a tougher line out of frustration with China over the pandemic and the flow of medical supplies, according to people familiar with his thinking.
"We want to make sure that we are recovering manufacturing; we cannot depend on other countries," Kushner told Fox News on April 29. "And I imagine that after this, we will implement very robust strategies to make sure that the United States does not have to trust other countries for critical supplies in the future. "
Mr. Trump's advisers are conducting an extensive search for options to hold China accountable for the pandemic. A potential move that is being discussed is suing China for reparations, though the administration would need to find a way to avoid a US law that follows international law by granting immunity to sovereign states. Legal experts say that would be difficult, and China has already denounced the idea.
The president said his administration is doing an "investigation,quot; on China. Advisers say the investigation involves intelligence agencies tasked with learning how the virus originated, and the Justice Department.
"Along with missed opportunities to combat the pandemic, climate change and other transnational threats, the United States' efforts to punish China could backfire," he said. Jessica Chen Weiss, professor of government at Cornell University. "The weakening of sovereign immunity to sue China could recover."
Trump has expressed less about other recent actions in China. In late March, he signed the law Taipei Law, a bipartisan bill that requires the State Department to support Taiwan's diplomatic relations around the world. In 1979, the United States switched formal diplomatic relations to China from Taiwan, an autonomous island claimed by Beijing, but Washington continues to support Taiwan in ways that anger Chinese leaders, including through the sale of weapons.
Trump's announcement about electrical equipment on Friday appeared to be yet another attempt to restrict China. He declared a national emergency and ordered the energy secretary to ban the import of foreign equipment for power plants and transmission systems, arenas where China is becoming increasingly active around the world.
While Russia is seen as a major threat to the power grid: The United States has long complained about the Russian-made code that could sabotage the system, and has implemented its own code on Russia's own grid, the risk of China comes from its growing role in supplying components.
Last month, various agencies asked the Federal Communications Commission to ban China Telecom Americas from national networks. That overlaps with a global campaign by the administration to undermine the efforts of Chinese companies, notably Huawei, to develop next-generation 5G communications networks.
Taken together, the moves in the energy and telecommunications industries represent the largest reach of any administration to strip Chinese equipment and services of America's critical infrastructure.
An executive order Mr. Trump is weighing would stop the Thrift Savings Plan, the retirement savings vehicle for federal government employees, switching to a different mix of investments that would move more capital to China and other emerging markets this year, according to people familiar with the deliberations.
The White House is also moving forward with plans to replace the board members of the Thrift Savings Plan and is finalizing its list of nominees, the people said. The terms of the current five board members have expired, although they can continue to serve until they are replaced.
Some White House advisers, including Mnuchin, have warned against the steps, saying they could disrupt American financial markets or the trade deal the United States signed with China in January. Bank executives have also warned about the adverse consequences.
Analysts say China appears to be living up to the monthly purchases it would need to make to meet its commitments in the trade deal to buy an additional $ 200 billion of US goods by the end of next year, which is not surprising given the strong economic slowdown in China, which is leading to falling consumer demand.
"When it becomes clear this fall that China will not be able to meet its purchase commitments, independently of Covid, set up the Phase 1 deal for strong criticism in the campaign season," said Wendy Cutler, vice president of the Institute for Policy Policy. the Asia Society. "The Trump administration may feel cornered to take compliance measures against China, even for dubious reasons, to show how tough they are."
The reports were contributed by Sheryl Gay Stolberg, David E. Sanger, Michael Crowley and Julian E. Barnes.
