Sleep tracking, pulse oximeter and mental health – BGR

A new leak says the Apple Watch 6 will incorporate several new health-tracking features, including sleep, mental health, and blood oxygenation.

The leak is in line with previous rumors detailing the new Apple Watch 6 specs and features in recent months.

However, it's unclear where the information is coming from, as the filter did not offer any details beyond a list of features.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is several months away, as Apple's new wearable is likely to be unveiled in mid-September alongside the new iPhone 12 series. However, we have seen many rumors of Apple Watch 6 so far, and the latest leak is very much in line with them. According to a YouTuber who is also an app developer, the new Watch will come with several new features, including sleep tracking, a pulse oximeter, and features that can detect "abnormalities,quot; in mental health. That adds to the new S6 chipset and longer battery life.

YouTuber Nikias Molina posted the following message on Twitter, where he listed all of these alleged features of the Apple Watch 6 without revealing the source of the leak:

EXCLUSIVE leaks about the next #AppleWatch Series features 6. 💤 Sleep tracking 🔋 Longer battery life ❤️ Pulse Oximeter ⚡️ S6 Chip 🧠 Detection of abnormalities in mental health Stay tuned for more. pic.twitter.com/fN0j6xmOMA – Nikias Molina #BeHappy (@NikiasMolina) April 30, 2020

Jon Prosser, known for his highly accurate iPhone SE leaks, validated them with a simple "Yes!Prosser has addressed some of the Apple Watch 6's features in the recent past on a podcast, and they were mentioned by other known filters.

Sleep tracking is a feature that has been rumored for the Apple Watch in recent years. There are several alternatives, but it makes sense to assume that Apple will want to have its own solution built into the watch, to complement all the other health monitoring features that are available on the device.

The pulse oximeter feature first appeared in a leak in March, and we've already explained how useful the feature could be for people who will become infected with the new coronavirus and experience a serious case of COVID-19. A pulse oximeter will alert the user to the performance of their lungs, and it's the type of features that could save lives. In COVID-19 cases, it will inform users when the blood oxygen saturation falls below a certain level, and they could call 911 much faster.

A few weeks ago, a leak from Max Weinbach and EverythingApplePro He said the Apple Watch will be able to detect panic attacks and stress. These characteristics could help with mental stress problems and have also been addressed by Prosser.

Previous leaks also pointed out that the new Apple Watch will offer better battery life and a next-generation processor. In addition, the portable device will support Wi-Fi 6 and improve water resistance, characteristics that Molina does not mention.

If all of this is true, the Apple Watch 6 will be an even better health monitoring tool to wear on your wrist all day.

That said, Molina has not explained where he got his information from, and this is just another leak from a source that does not have a history.

