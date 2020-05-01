Six Flags Magic Mountain makes plans to reopen, including face masks and temperature controls – Up News Info Los Angeles

VALENCIA (CBSLA) – Your next trip to Six Flags Magic Mountain may look a little different.

The amusement park has been closed since last month, but the CEO of Six Flags said the company is working on a health and safety plan for its reopening.

The plan will include face masks, temperature controls, and constant sanitation.

A limit will also apply to the number of passengers allowed in line for a trip.

Six Flags Magic Mountain plans to reopen in mid-May or "as soon as possible thereafter."

