Six Flags Magic Mountain makes plans to reopen, including face masks and temperature controls – Up News Info Los Angeles

VALENCIA (CBSLA) – Your next trip to Six Flags Magic Mountain may look a little different.
The amusement park has been closed since last month, but the CEO of Six Flags said the company is working on a health and safety plan for its reopening.
The plan will include face masks, temperature controls, and constant sanitation.
A limit will also apply to the number of passengers allowed in line for a trip.
Six Flags Magic Mountain plans to reopen in mid-May or "as soon as possible thereafter."
https://twitter.com/SFMagicMountain/status/1244644300375257088
