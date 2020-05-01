While the spread of the coronavirus closed Hollywood for the most part, "All Rise,quot; on Up News Info was miraculously able to produce a season finale through Zoom and Facetime.

The legal drama stars Simone Missick and the show focuses on the flawed legal process and how Judge Lola Carmichael wants to immediately turn things around in Los Angeles. Missick was amazed at how everyone could get production out of a virtual episode.

"We closed production on March 13 and for security reasons, we were all glad we took that precaution," Missick said in an interview with Up News Info Local DJ Sixsmith. "We all checked in as usual and received a message from one of our executive producers saying that Greg (Spottiswood) has a tone for an episode. Greg reads us a 10 minute treatment and we think this is amazing. So we think, how do we do this? Soon after, Up News Info approved it, and the next day we did a table reading and a tech explorer in our homes. They started sending lights and accessories and then we started shooting. It took six days to film a 62-page episode. It's normally seven and a half days to shoot a 60-page episode. It was exhausting to cover 12 different jobs in addition to acting. ”

Missick was really proud of what the show accomplished when she saw the episode. The actor is grateful that "All Rise,quot; had a proper season finale and the opportunity to thank fans. While Missick has been on big shows like "Luke Cage,quot; and "Altered Carbon,quot;, "All Rise,quot; has been a really important experience for her.

“Our scenes in the courtroom felt like us. It really felt like when we're on set, "said Missick." I'm really proud of what we did. I keep getting these great gifts of making history. The first gift was being the first African American woman to direct a show on Up News Info. Just when you think the first season is over, we make history as the first scripted drama series to make a virtual episode. "

Stream the first season of "All Rise,quot; on Up News Info All Access.

