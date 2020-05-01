Home Entertainment Shocked NBA fan YoungBoy didn't clown him for herpes

Shocked NBA fan YoungBoy didn't clown him for herpes

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Logo

The NBA YoungBoy recently posted on Instagram Live, and during a chat with a fan, he confessed that he was surprised that the fan wasn't trying to tell him a clown about having herpes.

"You know, when you jumped on my Live, I thought you were going to hurt my feelings and say something about herpes," said the rapper.

Ad nordvpn

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©