Shocked NBA fan YoungBoy didn't clown him for herpes

The NBA YoungBoy recently posted on Instagram Live, and during a chat with a fan, he confessed that he was surprised that the fan wasn't trying to tell him a clown about having herpes.

"You know, when you jumped on my Live, I thought you were going to hurt my feelings and say something about herpes," said the rapper.

YoungBoy has been very outspoken about his sexually transmitted disease, rapping on the single "Can & # 39; t Be Saved,quot;.

"Herpes in my blood and that didn't make me cry / I really have feelings, you see without science," hit the song.

His then girlfriend Jania also came forward to confess that she also had herpes.

"That shows how much it shows, it doesn't care what you think," he said. "That is something you cannot hold on his head, because he told you. So, if someone else comes and talks about it, what can you say? He said it through his own mouth: the same thing is in his blood, it is the same that is in my blood, so it doesn't matter. Do we look the same? Yes. "