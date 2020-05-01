Shareef O & # 39; Neal is tired of being sent photos of his dad's feet!

Unfortunately for all of us, Shaq has boldly posted photos of her feet on social media multiple times. But this time, they had a little glare from the quarantine. Her son Shareef says they don't have to send the photos to him because he has to see them in real life.

In an Instagram post, Shaq posted what looked like a retouched photo of wild feet at a foot spa at home. It appears, however, that the long toenails belonged to Shaq after his son Shareef tweeted that he hates receiving the photos.

"I don't like it when my father's feet hang the photos because everyone sends it to me … like BRO I,quot; M Looking at them in person !!!! Shareef tweeted.

I hate it when my dad posts foot pictures because everyone sends it to me … !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! – Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) May 1, 2020

If they haven't seen the photo, Shaq posted, saying he needs his feet fixed, and asks who wants to help him. From the comments below the photo, it seems that there were no takers.

