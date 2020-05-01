Shaquille O & # 39; Neal Roasted Over The Horrible Image Of Her Uncut Toenails

Instagram

The former NBA superstar taunts her infamous shattered fingers left uncared for during the coronavirus quarantine, imploring, "someone wants to take care of them for me."

It is no secret that Shaquille O & # 39; Neal He doesn't have the best toes, but he's never ashamed to show them off. Once again mocking them, the retired professional basketball player took to Instagram on Thursday, April 30 to share a photo of his feet, which are left unattended while he remains in the coronavirus quarantine.

The photo gave a horrible view of her toes, which look much worse than before with her long uncut toenails. Since he can't get the much-needed pedicure treatment, he jokingly asked his followers if there's anyone who wants to help him with his toes. "I need to have my feet done, anyone wants to take care of these for me," he wrote in the caption.

Needless to say, Shaq's photo has led his fans and followers to roast him over his long toenails, and one responded to his plea, "heck." Another could not bear the sight of his feet, asking the NBA legend to "Bruh remove him."

Trolling it, a third follower jokingly disputed Shaq's statement about his feet: "No, they are not your feet. Yours are worse." Another could not believe what he saw, writing, "I AM PRAYING this to be a sick joke. This man CANNOT be serious."

"By no means does he have all that money and his feet look like this," commented another bewildered fan, while someone else compared them to "Tyrannosaurus rex feet." Others joked similarly: "Those feet are from the pits of hell" and "They can be used in a horror movie," while a confused user asked, "Umm, why did they curl and turn brown."

Previously on an Instagram Live with Boosie Badazz a.k.a. Lil boosie, Shaq broke the rapper while showing his smashed fingers. Later, the 48-year-old man explained that his smashed fingers are the result of injuries after his long battle on the basketball court. The former Los Angeles Lakers player said he had been playing hard at his enormous 22-foot size for a long time from high school until his retirement in 2011. Recognizing Shaq's legendary status on the court, Boosie congratulated him: "You are the goat". "