Shakira donates face masks to Colombian leaders fighting coronavirus

Barranquilla Mayor Jaime Pumarejo has expressed his gratitude to the singer of & # 39; Whenever, Wherever & # 39; for his contribution, which also includes ventilators for medical centers.

Shakira He has joined the ranks of celebrities by delivering face masks to front-line healthcare workers worldwide by donating thousands to medical centers in his native Barranquilla, Colombia.

The "Whenever, Wherever" singer has also donated fans to help save lives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Their efforts were praised by the Barranquilla mayor, Jaime Pumarejo, on Thursday, April 30.

"One of the most beloved Barranquilleras in the world is @shakira, and she is also one of the people who loves Barranquilla the most," he wrote in a statement. "Thank you so much for your contribution of thousands of N95 masks to our life-saving healthcare workers and ventilators."

Halsey and Pink are among the other pop stars who have dug deep to protect healthcare workers