Senators to Present Privacy Bill COVID-19 to Protect Data Used in Contact Tracking

A group of Senate Republicans plans to introduce a privacy bill that would regulate data collected by coronavirus contact tracking applications. The Consumer Data Protection Act COVID-19 "would provide all Americans with more transparency, choice, and control over the collection and use of their personal health, geolocation, and proximity data," according to a joint statement. It's unclear how the legislation would be applied (the statement says it "would authorize state attorneys general to enforce the Act,quot;), a potential point of conflict in convincing Democrats to join.

Republicans Sens. Roger Wicker (MS), John Thune (SD), Jerry Moran (KS) and Marsha Blackburn (TN) said the legislation would also "hold businesses accountable to consumers if they use personal data to combat the COVID pandemic -19 ". . "The law would allow the creation of,quot; platforms that could track the virus and help flatten the curve and stop the spread, and maintain privacy protections for American citizens, "Thune said.

But Sara Collins, political adviser to the privacy rights watchdog group Public Knowledge, said in a statement that the legislation was "a,quot; privacy cure "worse than the disease,quot; and amounted to "deregulation disguised as consumer protection." . The bill does not include resources for the Federal Trade Commission to enforce, offer an enforcement mechanism or provide a new rulemaking authority, Collins said.

"The only,quot; restrictions "apply to data collected specifically for the monitoring of coronavirus contacts," he said. "To make matters worse, the bill preempts the much stronger FCC privacy protections that govern mobile phone operators free of charge. These protections have been used to ensure that mobile phone data is not shared with third parties without the user's permission. As a final insult to consumer privacy, the bill would prevent states from adopting or enforcing stricter privacy protections in the absence of strong federal protections at the FTC. "

Last month, Google and Apple announced a rare joint project to build a framework for contact tracking applications, and while the senators' announcement does not specifically mention this project, the bill appears to be aimed at privacy issues that Google and Apple have already addressed. An API for developers to create contact tracking apps, the project uses Bluetooth to track COVID-19 cases, like smartphones track who an infected person comes into contact with. This would allow public health officials to inform people when they have been exposed. Identification information and patient locations are not shared with Apple or Google, and participation would be voluntary. And the companies have promised to close the tracker once the pandemic ends.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Under the proposed legislation, companies under the jurisdiction of the Federal Trade Commission should obtain "express express consent,quot; for any collection or use of your personal health and location information "in order to track the spread of COVID -19 ". Individuals must be allowed to opt out of data collection or transfer of their personal information, and companies must be clear about what information is collected, how it will be handled, and how long it will be kept. Businesses will be required to delete or anonymize any personally identifiable information after it is no longer used for COVID-19 tracking.

The bill will be presented next week, according to Senator Wicker's office. There is a possibility that the legislation will move to the next phase of coronavirus relief if it gains bipartisan support, according to Protocol. But Senator Blackburn said Politician He hoped that the COVID-19 privacy bill would likely advance regardless of the coronavirus relief legislation.

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said in a statement that he hoped to work on consumer privacy protections. "This crisis has urgently made clear the need for strong and reliable protections for the privacy and security of personal data," said Blumenthal. "As just one example, there certainly is a need for clear handrails regarding information resulting from testing and contact tracing."

However, as with any privacy legislation, Democrats and Republicans are likely to disagree on whether to include a private right of action in COVID-19. This would allow the possibility of suing technology platforms for violating the rules of a possible future federal privacy law. Democrats have in the past tried to include a private right of action to hold platforms accountable, but Republicans have argued that such a provision would lead to frivolous lawsuits more likely to harm small businesses than big tech companies like Facebook and Twitter. .

Jason Oxman, chairman and CEO of the Information Technology Industry Council, said the technology industry is working closely with public and private partners on coronavirus research. "Data and technology tools can help address this crisis, but the confidential data necessary to achieve this goal must be adequately protected and limited," Oxman said. "ITI and our member companies respect the privacy of our users and, to ensure trust, we remain committed to working with policy makers, in the United States and elsewhere, to develop robust and comprehensive privacy protections."

Apple and Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday.