See all the performers at Mark Ronson's Love Rondown Livestream concert

Coachella and Stagecoach may have been postponed, but there is no reason why music lovers cannot host their own dance party from the comfort of their home.
And luckily Mark Ronson He's giving his fans the star-studded lineup of festivals they dreamed of. The best part? It is totally free.
On Friday night, the DJ introduced Love Lockdown, which he calls a "video mixtape," featuring artists like Miley Cyrus, Taming the impala, Dua Lipa and many more. The virtual set started at 6 p.m. ITS T.
He announced the exciting and packed virtual concert on April 30 by sharing a heartfelt post explaining how the idea came to him. "Like most of us, I spend a lot of time trying to figure out what I can do best to make a difference in the midst of this pandemic. Like most of us, I have maintained many things, donating to causes that I feel I am very convinced that, and Fortunately, I am able to help, I try to be a respectful member of my community, "he wrote on Instagram.
He continued: "It still bothered me that maybe I could think of something a little bit more fit, something that would make more use of the talents and abilities that I learned in my 44 years on earth … Well, one of those go-to's is being a club DJ for half my life (making people happy and making them dance) … so I came up with this idea: what if I could get the most amazing artists whose music I would normally use? club to send me videos of them playing those songs, but obviously safely from home while isolated. "
Additionally, it revealed that for every $ 1 donated, Google.org will donate $ 2 (up to a total of $ 5 million) to the fundraiser running on Google and YouTube through June 30, benefiting the Response Fund COVID-19 solidarity.
And now that the day has finally come, his fans are happy to see that the concert lived up to all his hopes and expectations.
