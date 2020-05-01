See all the performers at Mark Ronson's Love Rondown Livestream concert

Coachella and Stagecoach may have been postponed, but there is no reason why music lovers cannot host their own dance party from the comfort of their home.

And luckily Mark Ronson He's giving his fans the star-studded lineup of festivals they dreamed of. The best part? It is totally free.

On Friday night, the DJ introduced Love Lockdown, which he calls a "video mixtape," featuring artists like Miley Cyrus, Taming the impala, Dua Lipa and many more. The virtual set started at 6 p.m. ITS T.

He announced the exciting and packed virtual concert on April 30 by sharing a heartfelt post explaining how the idea came to him. "Like most of us, I spend a lot of time trying to figure out what I can do best to make a difference in the midst of this pandemic. Like most of us, I have maintained many things, donating to causes that I feel I am very convinced that, and Fortunately, I am able to help, I try to be a respectful member of my community, "he wrote on Instagram.