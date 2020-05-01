Second MLB 2020 spring training can be organized in teams' home stadiums, report says

Post-MLB coronavirus plans may be taking another turn.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today, citing four anonymous team executives, reported Thursday that the teams could finish training at their local parks before the start of the season. The main motivation to do so is to cut travel and accommodation costs while clubs continue to be without revenue, executives told Nightengale, but it could also speed up the season opener as teams would not need to "come north,quot; of spring training. to start playing. .

No decisions have been made, the sources told Nightengale.

Trainings at local stadiums carry at least two major drawbacks, as executives told Nightengale:

– There will be few opportunities for exhibitions. Games within the squad may be the only real option.

– There will only be one main field for training instead of the multiple fields available at spring training sites.

Teams will likely have three weeks to complete Spring Training 2.0 wherever they train.

It should come as no surprise that baseball's preparations for a 2020 season remain unsolved. MLB has reportedly considered playing his season in Arizona; playing in central cities; playing at spring training sites; and, more recently, playing in local stadiums.