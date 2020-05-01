Sean Payton of the Saints refused to & # 39; lose & # 39; draft pick Tommy Stevens against the Panthers

The Saints-Panthers NFC South rivalry was quite spicy before last week's NFL Draft. A couple of offseason moves had added more heat: Former Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater became the Panthers' starter; Joe Brady, who worked with Bridgewater in New Orleans before leaving for LSU to help make Joe Burrow the No. 1 overall pick, was hired as Carolina's offensive coordinator.

Then came Saints coach Sean Payton, stealing a coveted quarterback prospect away from the Panthers at the end of Day 3 of the draft to increase it a bit more.

Payton really loved Tommy Stevens, from the state of Mississippi, whom the Saints see as another Taysom Hill. Two problems: Stevens had committed to Carolina to become a priority free agent, and the Saints had changed their last-round picks to advance earlier in the draft.

HILL OR WINSTON? Who will start at NOLA after Brees retires?

There was a big reason Stevens wanted to go to the Panthers: He worked with Brady when they were both at Penn State. Stevens transferred to the state of Mississippi last year to work with another former PSU aide, Bulldogs head coach Joe Moorhead.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

As The Athletic put it on their Payton heist account, negotiations with Stevens' agent left the Saints offering their client $ 144,000 as a free agent, but New Orleans had yet to pull the player out. Payton decided that he needed to "remove,quot; Stevens from his division enemy.

He started trying to go back to the seventh round. He soon convinced Texans to take a sixth-round pick in 2021 in exchange for the 240th overall pick in 2020, which the Saints used on Stevens.

"There was no way I was going to lose this kid," Payton told Jeff Duncan of The Athletic.

And if Stevens ever makes a big move to help New Orleans win a game, against Carolina or some other enemy, then Payton will never stop bragging about his daring foray.