Actor Sam Lloyd, best known for his portrayal of attorney Ted Buckland in Scrubs, has died.

Lloyd's agent confirmed his death to Up News Info. He was 56 years old.

The actor was diagnosed last year with an inoperable brain tumor, which later developed into metastatic lung cancer, which had spread to his liver, spine, and jaw bone. His diagnosis came just weeks after his wife Vanessa gave birth to their first child.

A graduate of Syracuse University, Lloyd was a nephew of Return to the future star Christopher Lloyd, and his father, Sam Lloyd III, was also an actor.

He and his uncle were the invited protagonists in Malcolm in the middle, Sam Lloyd as a housing attorney and Christopher Lloyd as Hal's father. The two also guessed The west wing and Lloyd also appeared in Desperate housewives.

Lloyd appeared in dozens of roles on television and in movies, but it was his portrayal of Ted Buckland in Scrubs for which he was better known. He appeared in 95 episodes over the course of his career on NBC and ABC. His last appearance on the show was the season 9 episode "Our Stories," which saw Ted leave New Sacred Heart. Lloyd then reprized the role in a season 3 episode of Cougar City. The a cappella group The Blanks, of which Lloyd was a member, also appeared in the episode, portraying The Worthless Peons, the barbershop quartet of the Sacred Heart. The group also made many appearances on Scrubs. In addition to being an accomplished singer, Lloyd also played bass guitar in The Beatles' tribute group The Butties.

Lloyd's recent television credits include Shameless, marry me, Dr. Ken, Modern Family, Alex Inc. and happy together. Her last television appearance was in November with a guest role in American housewife.