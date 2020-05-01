Scott Disick and Kris Jenner think Khloe and Tristan "100%" went back to sleep together

In a new Keeping Up With The Kardashians trailer, Kris Jenner and Scott Disick revealed that they are "100% certain,quot; that Khloe Kardashian slept with her ex, Tristan Thompson since their breakup.

"Khloé has slept with Tristan again?" Scott asks Kris.

Kris then responds, "Oh, one hundred percent."

Last month, Khloe revealed that Tristan was open to having another baby together.

"After the appointment with my doctor, I spoke to Tristan because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA tests, I think that's the smartest option," Khloe told her sisters. "But it's weird because Tristan and I are not together. I don't know which way to go."

She spoke to Tristan about it, who said, "I'm open to doing it and doing that. Whatever makes you feel comfortable and safe, and that's all I'm doing."