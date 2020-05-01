Save 50% at Nordstrom and update your summer look

Up to 50% discount on thousands of styles The | Nordstrom

You know what they say, April showers bring new styles, which means there are a ton of new options in the virtual clearance hall at Nordstrom. Right now until May 3 you can save up to 50% in thousands of articles including those designed for men, womanand children. meexpect a plethora from brand styles to store brand prices.

This Leith print chiffon minidress with strapsfor example it's $ 30, comes in tan and pink floral patterns, and it looks great no matter how you cut it. For the boys, the iconic Bonobos motorcycle bomber jacket It will make everyone sing your praises once it's safe to go back out to bars. Prepare ahead of time and get half off. Save the heavy jackets and go for a light casual spring hoodie, only $ 27 for a limited time.

However, it's not just about clothing in this sale; aAlso shown here is the Nova Sprout diaper backpack from Herschel I have no idea why it's called that, but it's not just for diapers! I have the black and it carries my 13 "MacBook Pro, along with various work supplies.You can take a cute lil nesting space for your baby skin too—55% discount on list price. Browse a wider selection in our always updated Summary best deals nordstrom today.