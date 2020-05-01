San Francisco Hall of Justice prison closure project moves forward after unanimous vote by the Committee of Supervisors – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Legislation drafted by San Francisco Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer and endorsed by District Attorney Chesa Boudin and public defender Mano Raju to close the jail in the Hall of Justice within six months is closer to materialize.

On Thursday, the Government Audit and Oversight Committee of the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the legislation, allowing it to move to the full board for a vote next Tuesday.

The legislation, first introduced two weeks ago by Fewer, requires the city to close the 385-bed County Jail 4 in the sprawling Hall of Justice at 850 Bryant St. by November 1, and to set a deadline for Reduce the prison population in a safe manner to prevent the transfer of prisoners to jails in other counties, such as Alameda County.

City officials and advocates of criminal justice reform have long called for the closure of outdated and seismically unsafe facilities, and in February Sheriff Paul Miyamoto revealed a plan to close it in July 2021.

Miyamoto's plan, however, required transferring up to 100 inmates to the Alameda County Santa Rita Jail unless the city agreed on much-needed repairs to San Francisco County Jail 2.

According to Fewer, now is the right time to close the jail as the city's general population is at record lows due to the coronavirus pandemic, which reported only 696 inmates across the city as of Thursday.

"San Francisco prisons contain some of our most vulnerable people:

those who are not housed, those with mental illness, people of color and youth, and trans people, "Fewer said during a virtual press conference before the meeting.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

"I want to make it clear that I believe that people should be responsible for the damage caused, but I also believe in second chances. I believe in community support for people who have been neglected by our society and I believe in not using prisons as mental health centers, "he said.

"There is a consensus among our public safety partners that the closure of County Jail 4 is imperative. It is seismically unsafe and the sewage spills have resulted in multi-million dollar settlements," said Boudin.

Boudin, who won the election last year, promised during his campaign to close the jail if elected.

Raju, whose office helped Fewer draft the legislation, said: "This is an absolutely historic moment that we should all be proud of."

He added: "This COVID-19 crisis had shed light on how important it is to look at our systems, including our public safety systems, through a public health lens, at all times. And that is what this ordinance symbolizes."

Fewer said his office has been working with the sheriff's office on the amendments since he first introduced the legislation. In particular, it has been modified to remain silent on whether to build a new jail in the city to replace County Jail 4.

Additionally, Fewer said he advocates for repairs at County Jail 2 on behalf of the sheriff's office.

Miyamoto has said that closing County Jail 4 could save the city more than $ 10 million annually in operating costs.