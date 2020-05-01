San Diego teacher dances in the hearts of students on TikTok – Up News Info Los Angeles

SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) – Everyone agrees: students, teachers and parents find that distance learning is very difficult. But San Diego teacher Kevin McClintock turned that difficulty into a way to connect with his students on TikTok.

McClintock, who teaches seventh grade at The Rock Academy, a private Christian school in San Diego, is known as Mr. McTikTok on social media primarily favored by children. Her videos are very popular with students, parents, and teachers across the country.

His first video was a satire on what it is to teach from an isolated computer. Now, he is best known for his dance videos.

"I'm not a dancer at all, so that's why it's really fun to see these take off," McClintock said.

She had initially started making videos on a private Instagram account. But about a month ago, one of his students looked up with a bright smile while teaching a distance class and said, "McClintock, you're going viral, you need to go public with your account."

He has used the videos to challenge his students, recently offering additional credit to anyone who can tell him why bioluminescent waves were happening in Southern California and cite the source.

McClintock says he has enjoyed making the videos because it has been a way to create clean content for children on that network and spread joy.

In one of the dance videos, he posted the message: "Dear students, by now you should know that I am going to make a fool of you … because you are loved. -Mr. McTikTok,quot;