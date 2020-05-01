San Bernardino, Ventura counties report more deaths – Up News Info Los Angeles

Home Local News San Bernardino, Ventura counties report more deaths – Up News Info Los...

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – San Bernardino and Ventura counties reported additional deaths Thursday.

In San Bernardino County, there were 2,058 total cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, an increase of 130 cases since Wednesday, and 93 deaths related to the virus, an increase of four.

Ventura County reported 18 new cases of coronavirus and one new death, with a total of 535 cases and 18 deaths. Of those cases, 377 have been recovered. There were 140 active quarantined cases.

The county said 27 were currently hospitalized, with 9 in intensive care units.

As of Thursday, San Bernardino County had evaluated 19,964 patients, and Ventura County had evaluated 9,962.

