San Bernardino, Ventura counties report more deaths – Up News Info Los Angeles

– San Bernardino and Ventura counties reported additional deaths Thursday.

In San Bernardino County, there were 2,058 total cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, an increase of 130 cases since Wednesday, and 93 deaths related to the virus, an increase of four.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Newsom Signs Executive Order Allowing Marriages Through Video Conferencing

Ventura County reported 18 new cases of coronavirus and one new death, with a total of 535 cases and 18 deaths. Of those cases, 377 have been recovered. There were 140 active quarantined cases.

The county said 27 were currently hospitalized, with 9 in intensive care units.

As of Thursday, San Bernardino County had evaluated 19,964 patients, and Ventura County had evaluated 9,962.