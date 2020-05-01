Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A51 launches at AT,amp;T and Xfinity Mobile

Comcast's AT,amp;T and Xfinity Mobile will bring the $ 399 Samsung Galaxy A51 to their networks this month. The phone, which is the successor to the incredibly popular Galaxy A50, launched at Verizon and Sprint in April. Although Samsung plans to launch a 5G version of the phone in the US. USA At the end of this summer, for now only the LTE variant is available.

There are many things in the Galaxy A51. The phone comes with four rear cameras, including a 48-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 123-degree field of view, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth camera. Around the front is a 6.5-inch OLED screen with a punch notch that contains a 32-megapixel selfie camera. There's also a fingerprint sensor on the screen and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Inside is a 4,000 mAh battery, which can quickly charge up to 15 W, and the phone is powered by an Exynos 9611 processor.

Oh, and it's also one of the two functions of the phone wild Samsung's announcement last year.

Although its flagship Galaxy S line generates the most press coverage, recent reports from market research firms Omdia and Counterpoint Research indicate that Samsung's A-series phones are the most people end up buying worldwide. In February, Omdia reported that the Galaxy A50, the A51's predecessor, was the fourth best-selling smartphone of the year (behind the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, and Galaxy A10), and Counterpoint Research said it was the best-seller. smartphone in Europe.

The Galaxy A51 is available to order today at AT,amp;T and Xfinity Mobile. The device will officially go on sale on Xfinity Mobile on May 8.

