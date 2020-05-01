Ruthie Lindsey in the book "There I Am,quot; – Up News Info Detroit

Sometimes in life things happen for mysterious reasons and Ruthie Lindsey is living proof of that.

Lindsey was in a devastating car accident when she was 17 in Louisiana and was given a five percent chance of living and a one percent chance of walking. Lindsey ended up in bed for seven years, struggled with chronic pain problems, and became dependent on prescription pain relievers. All of these stories appear in Lindsey's memoirs for Simon & Schuster called "There I Am: The Journey from Hopelessness to Healing,quot;. Lindsey's story of perseverance is unlike anything you've ever heard or read before, and the process of writing her story was extremely difficult.

"When you write a memo, you come back in and you get traumatized again," Lindsey said in an interview with Up News Info Local DJ Sixsmith. “I had to go through my accident, stay in my bed for seven years, discover the wire in my brain stem, bury my father, and go through my divorce. It was really painful and very difficult, but at the same time it became this invitation for me to do the deepest healing work I have ever done. I don't think it would have gone that deep if it wasn't a nightmare.

FULL INTERVIEW:

As a result of her experience, Lindsey is now a renowned speaker and activist who travels across the country to tell her story. The author said that she was able to mourn her father's death while writing her book and learned a lot about herself that she had not focused on before.

“I had a complete nervous breakdown about seven and a half years ago, which I now call my breakthrough. My marriage was over, my father passed away, and there had been so much loss and so much trauma. I stopped sleeping, had to move home, and couldn't take care of myself. My family was going to send me for help because I was not well. I started taking off the drugs the next day. I had to relearn how to live. I felt my brain begin to return. To feel the beautiful good, you have to experience loss. I thought it was broken. We are not broken, we are traumatized and the beautiful thing is that we can heal from that. ”

Lindsey's book is available now where books are sold. Check out all the DJ Sixsmith interviews from the "The Sit-Down,quot; series here.

