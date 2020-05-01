Home Entertainment Rule Ja: Everyone stopped with this false narrative that 50 killed me...

Ja Rule jumped on Twitter to shut down rumors that 50 Cent killed his music team; According to Ja, he faced everyone, including the feds.

"Everyone stopped with this false narrative that 50 killed me lmao when I faced 50, Em, G-Unit, D-12, Busta, DMX, Dr. Dre and FBI at the same time," he wrote. . "Lmao let's talk about that … I don't speak ANYTHING but truth … There is never no cap."

