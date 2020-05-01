Rule Ja: Everyone stopped with this false narrative that 50 killed me !!

Ja Rule jumped on Twitter to shut down rumors that 50 Cent killed his music team; According to Ja, he faced everyone, including the feds.

"Everyone stopped with this false narrative that 50 killed me lmao when I faced 50, Em, G-Unit, D-12, Busta, DMX, Dr. Dre and FBI at the same time," he wrote. . "Lmao let's talk about that … I don't speak ANYTHING but truth … There is never no cap."

A few weeks ago, Ja Rule made it clear that he wanted to come face to face with 50 Cent as part of Swizz Beats and Timbaland & # 39; s Verzuz.

Fif accused Ja of wanting attention and declined the invitation, although that would have been a sure way to end the meat.

In Em's 2004 song "Toy Soldiers,quot;, he addressed the meat.

"In fact, we tried to prevent the 50s from happening and Ja beef / Dre and I sat down with him, kicked him and talked to him / and asked him not to start it, he wasn't going to go after him / Even Ja started screaming in magazines how he stabbed him / F * ck, 50, crush him! Crush him, let him have it. "

Ja has since removed the tweet.