Ron Perlman's 14 best science fiction, fantasy, and horror roles, ranked

8) the last winter

Larry Fessenden 2006 eco-horror movie introduces Perlman as the brusque company man Ed Pollack, head of an oil drilling expedition in remote Alaska that would not have to deal with the foolish environmentalists who have been tasked with overseeing its operation. It turns out that the "greenies" are the least of Ed's concerns, as the earth itself begins to rebel against the intrusion of those who would plunder its resources, manifesting its revenge in the form of sabotage, mental stealth, and raging ghosts. . It doesn't end well for Ed, but Perlman's calibrated performance lays the foundation for the character's explosive explosion. He's not a villain, actually, he's just a guy who's used to having his way, and when his employees are threatened by the desert, he risks his own skin to save them. That said, he remains a denier of climate change to the end.

Angel and her perpetually broken nose. Image: October movies

7) Chronos

Perlman began his long association with Guillermo del Toro in 1993, playing a bilingual bad boy in the first feature film by the future Oscar-winning filmmaker. Her character, the elegant Guardian Angel, is obsessed with tracking down a mysterious "Cronos device" to please her demanding uncle, but terminally ill and without other heirs, and is not afraid of exerting horrible violence. to put your hands on it. Of course, at first you don't realize that the device turns people into immortal vampires, complicating his plan to demolish the device's current owner, terribly bloody and terribly difficult to kill, though it doesn't stop him from trying multiple times.

6) Pacific Basin

The most recent departure from Perlman del Toro (at least until Nightmare alley is released) was this 2013 hunk of monster mayhem that imagines that the giant Kaiju has waged a war against the human race. For most of the characters in the movie, this situation gives them reasons to unite, climb inside giant robots, and try to be heroes. For Hannibal Chau de Perlman, who sells Kaiju organs on the black market, it is a business opportunity.

Glowing with a brocade velvet jacket and gold grill, the landscape-devouring character provides comic relief in a film that focuses primarily on wild action and the middle credits scene, in which Chau, presumably dead after being swallowed by a baby monster. 30 minutes before, he exits his giant canal, must go on any reel featured in Perlman's greatness.

5) Alien resurrection

It is very easy to forget that Joss Whedon written this room Alien delivery, directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet (co-director of The city of lost children, which is also on this list), but Perlman's involvement is polished in the brain of anyone who sees it. Her character Johner is one of several mercenaries who encounter a clone of Ripley (and several other experiments adjacent to the xenomorph) aboard a scientific container in deep space. He is cruel and rude, and he imagines himself "not like the man to fuck", at least until his ass is handed over after trying to flirt with a super-powerful copy of the toughest survivor in the galaxy. Although Johner is definitely an asshole, he has more than his quota of quotable lines ("Earth, man … what the fuck"), and Perlman's personality strength really gladdens you that the man survives until the end of the movie.

Linda Hamilton and Perlman in Beauty and the Beast. Photo: CBS

4) Beauty and the beast

In this 1987 television series he bragged George R.R. Martin As one of its writers and producers, Perlman played a handsome beast man named Vincent who lurks in a secret world underneath New York City, guarding Linda HamiltonThe DA determined and make the audience pass out in the process. Fairy tale hero Vincent was one of Perlman's first high-profile gigs, and while he hasn't been cast in many "romantic lead" roles since then, you can take a look at that same soul-filled soul in another, most unexpected places including Hellboy (which we will get very soon, don't worry).

3) The city of lost children

In 1995, two years earlier Alien resurrectionPerlman teamed up with Jean-Pierre Jeunet and co-director Marc Caro for this dark and melancholic (albeit occasionally whimsical) fantasy tale. Like in Beauty and the Beast, he plays at being a good guy; This time, he's a strong circus man who sets out to save his kidnapped little brother from a twisted man who steals dreams from children, hoping to restore his own youth. Surreal images often outshine the story here, but Perlman, who apparently learned all of his lines in French despite not speaking the language before production, is at least a solid component in the midst of all the dreamy nightmares.

2) Blade II

Yes, it is another joint of the Bull that involves vampires. Perlman plays the boastful Reinhardt, one of a group of vampires named "Bloodpack" who joins his former target, the Daywalker Blade (Wesley Snipes), to fight the vampire mutants "Reaper" who run around and make everyone uncomfortable. The truce does not last, and opinions may vary that's a good movie Blade II it really is“But there's a lot of delicious tension built up on the road, even as Reinhardt spends most of the movie with a Blade-controlled explosive affixed to the back of his shiny bald head.

1) Hellboy (and Hellboy II: The Golden Army)

Hellboy may be Perlman's last role forever. He combines many of his strengths (his burly charisma, his superhuman way of making special effects makeup feel totally natural, his sense of humor, his unconventional action hero chops) and takes them to their highest level under the watchful eye of Perlman's favorite director, whose visual style and love for the macabre prove to be the perfect combination for Mike MignolaIconic comic book character. Hopefully Hollywood never tries to make a Hellboy movie without Perlman and del Toro. Oh wait.

