Ron Perlman's 14 best science fiction, fantasy, and horror roles, ranked

Ron Perlman as the stylish Hannibal Chau at Pacific Rim.

Ron Perlman as the elegant Hannibal Chau in The Pacific coast.
Image: Warner Bros.

Like many character actors, Ron Perlman (Who turned 70 in April!) Has an extensive resume filled with roles that span a wide range: he's done comedies, crime dramas, comic movies, Many TV shows and many plus animated voices. For the purposes of this list, we've narrowed it down to our 14 favorite live-action genre roles to date.

14) Search for fire

Perlman made his film debut playing a caveman (beside Twin peaks’Everett McGill) in this historical fantasy by Jean-Jacques Annaud. Title In search of fire more or less describes the plot; They are a trio of primitive, shaggy humans who set out to replenish their tribe's most precious resource when it accidentally dies out. Along the way: adventures, majestic animals, non-consensual sexual encounters, intentional and unintentional humor, some surprisingly nuanced grunts, and an Oscar-nominated makeup swatch that foreshadows Perlman's career-spanning talent to thrill even while wearing major prosthetics .

Illustration for the article entitled Rons Perlman, Ranked "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/nvufhjbu51kuc6t5sagx.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/nvufhjbu51kuc6t5sagx.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media /image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/nvufhjbu51kuc6t5sagx.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800/ nvufhjbu51kuc6t5sagx.jpg 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" nvufhjbu51kuc6t5sagx "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for article titled Rons Perlman, Ranked "data-anim-src =" http: //io9.gizmodo.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span></div> <p><span data-id=

13) Dr. Moreau's Island

Perlman's ability to make an impression, even in the smallest supporting roles, is evident in this famous 1996 turkey, a movie packed with creepy visuals – a very extra Marlon Brando stars as the crazy HGWells scientist who is obsessed with create animal-human hybrids"That sometimes it's hard to know where to turn your attention." Perlman appears as Sayer of the Law, an eloquent goat-man who initially preaches the importance of acting in the most civilized way possible with his human companions, but eventually realizes that he and his people are better off just being themselves. It's probably the least embarrassing role in the entire movie, which says a lot, Really.

12) fantastic animals and where to find them

Perlman's entry into the Harry Potter the kingdom was voicing Gnarlack, a stereotypical guy, owner of a gangster nightclub, cigar chewer, double crossing, except he's a leprechaun. (Even if Fantastic beasts is apparently a real action movie, Gnarlack is a CG animated character created through Perlman motion capture performance“So yeah, we're cheating a bit by counting this as a live-action role.) Gnarlack only has one great scene, but Perlman's appearance here adds another one that talked about his growing wheel of appearances on franchise franchises. genre, not to mention further proof that if a casting director is thinking "he's a tough guy, but he's also a fantasy monster," his thoughts begin and end with Perlman.

11) Conan the Barbarian

No legend is born in a vacuum, so when 2011 Conan rebooting needed someone exceptionally fierce to play Jason Momoa's warrior father, Perlman was the perfect choice. First, she hands her son over to the battlefield while the boy's mother breathes for the last time. You may wonder: is there a photo of Perlman holding the baby up high and screaming to the skies? By Crom, There is! Then the movie goes a bit further and we see him educating the boy on combat and sword making while offering some solid advice on patience and the importance of not having a crappy attitude. Eventually, he sacrifices himself (under a molten steel cauldron!) To save his son's life, putting young Conan on a lifelong quest for revenge. Look, the movie in general is not greatBut Perlman's 20 minute screen time couldn't be rougher.

10) Season of the witch

This 2011 release combines Nicolas Cage and Perlman as wise fourteenth-century Teutonic knights who plunge into the Crusades after growing weary of the endless slaughter, only to discover that the Black Death has horribly swept their homeland when they return. As punishment for her defection, they were made (by Christopher Lee) to transport an accused witch (Claire Foy!) To a monastery, where they will take her "on trial" because the Church assumes that the outbreak of the disease is her fault. . Perlman is mostly on buddy service here, but he also seems to be having more fun than anyone else, in a silly movie that doesn't really mean being anything other than grade B.

Yes, that's our Ron.

Yes, that's our Ron.
Image: Paramount pictures

9) Star Trek: Nemesis

Do you remember Perlman was in this one? You wouldn't be just trying to clean all of this 2002 failure of his brain. But he is there, in fact, under lots of makeup, playing the telepathic viceroy Reman who is loyal to Tom Hardy Sinister Picard clone created by Romulan, Shinzon In 2010, Perlman spoke to StarTrek.com on the incredibly nerdy reason why he took on such an incognito role: "I think my manager said, 'There's an interest in you for a Star Trek movie "(and) I said," Yeah man, just tell me the time and place and I'll be there. "Then they said it would be a heavy prosthetic makeup job and I said," No problem. Still Star Trek. ’"

Ed Pollack on the melted tundra.

Ed Pollack on the melted tundra.
Image: IFC Films

8) the last winter

Larry Fessenden 2006 eco-horror movie introduces Perlman as the brusque company man Ed Pollack, head of an oil drilling expedition in remote Alaska that would not have to deal with the foolish environmentalists who have been tasked with overseeing its operation. It turns out that the "greenies" are the least of Ed's concerns, as the earth itself begins to rebel against the intrusion of those who would plunder its resources, manifesting its revenge in the form of sabotage, mental stealth, and raging ghosts. . It doesn't end well for Ed, but Perlman's calibrated performance lays the foundation for the character's explosive explosion. He's not a villain, actually, he's just a guy who's used to having his way, and when his employees are threatened by the desert, he risks his own skin to save them. That said, he remains a denier of climate change to the end.

Angel and her perpetually broken nose.

Angel and her perpetually broken nose.
Image: October movies

7) Chronos

Perlman began his long association with Guillermo del Toro in 1993, playing a bilingual bad boy in the first feature film by the future Oscar-winning filmmaker. Her character, the elegant Guardian Angel, is obsessed with tracking down a mysterious "Cronos device" to please her demanding uncle, but terminally ill and without other heirs, and is not afraid of exerting horrible violence. to put your hands on it. Of course, at first you don't realize that the device turns people into immortal vampires, complicating his plan to demolish the device's current owner, terribly bloody and terribly difficult to kill, though it doesn't stop him from trying multiple times.

6) Pacific Basin

The most recent departure from Perlman del Toro (at least until Nightmare alley is released) was this 2013 hunk of monster mayhem that imagines that the giant Kaiju has waged a war against the human race. For most of the characters in the movie, this situation gives them reasons to unite, climb inside giant robots, and try to be heroes. For Hannibal Chau de Perlman, who sells Kaiju organs on the black market, it is a business opportunity.

Glowing with a brocade velvet jacket and gold grill, the landscape-devouring character provides comic relief in a film that focuses primarily on wild action and the middle credits scene, in which Chau, presumably dead after being swallowed by a baby monster. 30 minutes before, he exits his giant canal, must go on any reel featured in Perlman's greatness.

5) Alien resurrection

It is very easy to forget that Joss Whedon written this room Alien delivery, directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet (co-director of The city of lost children, which is also on this list), but Perlman's involvement is polished in the brain of anyone who sees it. Her character Johner is one of several mercenaries who encounter a clone of Ripley (and several other experiments adjacent to the xenomorph) aboard a scientific container in deep space. He is cruel and rude, and he imagines himself "not like the man to fuck", at least until his ass is handed over after trying to flirt with a super-powerful copy of the toughest survivor in the galaxy. Although Johner is definitely an asshole, he has more than his quota of quotable lines ("Earth, man … what the fuck"), and Perlman's personality strength really gladdens you that the man survives until the end of the movie.

Linda Hamilton and Perlman in Beauty and the Beast.

Linda Hamilton and Perlman in Beauty and the Beast.
Photo: CBS

4) Beauty and the beast

In this 1987 television series he bragged George R.R. Martin As one of its writers and producers, Perlman played a handsome beast man named Vincent who lurks in a secret world underneath New York City, guarding Linda HamiltonThe DA determined and make the audience pass out in the process. Fairy tale hero Vincent was one of Perlman's first high-profile gigs, and while he hasn't been cast in many "romantic lead" roles since then, you can take a look at that same soul-filled soul in another, most unexpected places including Hellboy (which we will get very soon, don't worry).

3) The city of lost children

In 1995, two years earlier Alien resurrectionPerlman teamed up with Jean-Pierre Jeunet and co-director Marc Caro for this dark and melancholic (albeit occasionally whimsical) fantasy tale. Like in Beauty and the Beast, he plays at being a good guy; This time, he's a strong circus man who sets out to save his kidnapped little brother from a twisted man who steals dreams from children, hoping to restore his own youth. Surreal images often outshine the story here, but Perlman, who apparently learned all of his lines in French despite not speaking the language before production, is at least a solid component in the midst of all the dreamy nightmares.

2) Blade II

Yes, it is another joint of the Bull that involves vampires. Perlman plays the boastful Reinhardt, one of a group of vampires named "Bloodpack" who joins his former target, the Daywalker Blade (Wesley Snipes), to fight the vampire mutants "Reaper" who run around and make everyone uncomfortable. The truce does not last, and opinions may vary that's a good movie Blade II it really is“But there's a lot of delicious tension built up on the road, even as Reinhardt spends most of the movie with a Blade-controlled explosive affixed to the back of his shiny bald head.

1) Hellboy (and Hellboy II: The Golden Army)

Hellboy may be Perlman's last role forever. He combines many of his strengths (his burly charisma, his superhuman way of making special effects makeup feel totally natural, his sense of humor, his unconventional action hero chops) and takes them to their highest level under the watchful eye of Perlman's favorite director, whose visual style and love for the macabre prove to be the perfect combination for Mike MignolaIconic comic book character. Hopefully Hollywood never tries to make a Hellboy movie without Perlman and del Toro. Oh wait.

