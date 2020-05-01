Rohan Mehra and Vaishnavi Andhale flaunt their chemistry in Gustakhiyaan

Looking to enjoy a sweet and innocent old school love story? Well, the latest Times Music performance, Gustakhiyaan, starring TV star Rohan Mehra and Femina Miss India Maharashtra, Vaishnavi Andhale is exactly that. Gustakhiyaan is a melodious romantic number composed by Anurag Saikia, sung by Raghav Chaitanya and Ritrisha Sarmah.

In the music video, we tell the story of two young men and they fall in love when they least expect it. Speaking about the song, Rohan Mehra revealed that it was love at first to hear it with Gustakhiyaan. He said: “As soon as I heard the song, I fell in love with it. It is a simple story about how a girl meets her Prince Charming in a perfect romantic and picturesque setting and he pulls her off her feet. It's a dreamy old school romance that just tugs at your hearts. I really had a great time. "

Gustakhiyaan is an exclusive release from Times Music and is available for viewing / listening on the Times Music YouTube channel. It is also available on all streaming platforms for you to enjoy.