Robots available to greet Japanese coronavirus patients in hotels – Latest news

Mildly symptomatic coronavirus patients likely to arrive at various Tokyo hotels are in for a pleasant surprise: a robot waving in the lobby.

Japan is now using hotels to house patients who tested positive for the coronavirus but whose symptoms are too mild to require hospitalization, and several in the capital of Tokyo that just opened on Friday have robots to help ease the burden on nurses. .

In one, a large-eyed robot named "Pepper,quot;, who was wearing a protective mask properly, waited to receive visitors.

"Please wear a mask inside," he said in a cheerful voice. "I hope you recover as quickly as possible."

Other messages include "I pray that the spread of the disease is contained as soon as possible,quot; and "Let's join our hearts and get through this together."

Pepper is not the only robot working at the hotel in the Ryogoku area of ​​Tokyo. A cleaning robot with the latest in Artificial Intelligence was deployed to clean various parts of the hotel, including the riskiest "red zone,quot; areas where staff access is limited.

In an effort to reduce the burden on the medical system, Japan has secured more than 10,000 hotel rooms across the country to accommodate patients with milder symptoms, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Ryogoku hotel, where patients will begin checking in later on Friday, has a capacity of about 300 people. Two nurses will be available throughout the day, while a doctor will also be present during the day.

The number of coronavirus cases in Japan now exceeds 14,000 with 448 deaths as of Thursday, according to a Reuters count.

