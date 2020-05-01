Robert Redford Calls Donald Trump's "Failed Leadership" on COVID – Up News Info

Academy Award winner and activist Robert Redford and his son James Redford wrote a scathing opinion piece for NBC mentioning "the cost of failed leadership" under President Trump.

"As the pandemic began its global march," they write, "President Donald Trump did not act quickly and decisively, probably increasing his death toll and worsening our pain and suffering."

The Redfords say this as a direct result of "Trump's failure … to adopt or even understand a strong scientific consensus on what must be done to protect this nation and its people."

And they see that the ramifications of these deficiencies extend beyond the massive impact of the coronavirus crisis. The Redfords remind us that, even after the defeat of the virus, "the potential calamity of climate change … looms on the horizon."

The environmental policies of the United States, they say, "are taken hostage by stakeholders who desperately cling to their profits and power."

But we also see reasons for hope in the current crisis when it comes to climate change.

It has been through the "leadership of many governors … front-line workers: doctors, nurses, EMS technicians, of course, but also supermarket staff, food bank volunteers, warehouse workers, and postal carriers" that we have advanced against viruses. And the Redfords say that, despite the White House's bias, similar collective action could save us from climate change.

"Great cultural changes don't start with treaties, laws and policies," continues the opinion piece, "They start on the ground and in people's hearts … COVID-19 has shown us the power of sound science, the true leadership and action principles. We must honor this knowledge if we want to avoid what is coming. "