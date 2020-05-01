Riverside County Death Toll Rises; Supervisors Form Economic Recovery Team – Up News Info Los Angeles

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Riverside County health officials reported seven additional coronavirus-related deaths Friday, bringing the number of deaths to 156. The total number of confirmed cases has risen to 4,079, which is 48 more than Thursday. Authorities said 214 county residents are currently hospitalized with the virus and 85 are in intensive care units.

The number of recoveries has increased to 1,693, reported the University of Riverside Health System.

Riverside County has the second highest number of confirmed cases and deaths in California, behind only Los Angeles County.

On Wednesday, Riverside County Public Health Director Dr. Cameron Kaiser extended mandates that required covering his face in public and social distancing until June 19.

However, the chair of the Board of Supervisors, Manuel Pérez, said Thursday that he would ask the full board on Tuesday to end all remaining local public health orders amid evidence that the threat of the new coronavirus is receding and the need economic recovery grows.

"Our data and metrics show that we have performed more than 50,000 tests (COVID-19) at five locations, which is 2% of our county's population," said Pérez. “We are preparing for the expected hospital surge with two federal medical stations that we have not had to use. Our hospital bed and ICU bed use have remained relatively consistent. These data explain why our original model has changed. "

If a majority of the board votes to rescind, the county will re-align itself with only mandates issued by Governor Gavin Newsom, which focus on staying home under voluntary quarantine, with exceptions for so-called "essential,quot; businesses and all meetings. the days. Personal wellness needs.

Just days before the board meeting, the board of supervisors announced an economic recovery task force to provide recommendations to restart the local economy.

"As we continue to fight the silent enemy, the coronavirus, the metrics show that we can now balance that by turning the corner towards economic opportunity," said Pérez. "An important part of our efforts is making sure we are ready for the workforce and business once the state moves to the next phase in its roadmap."

The task force is comprised of county business and community leaders to study how to support businesses in their recovery efforts. The working group is expected to be operational for 18 months and will identify short and long-term strategies to help the local economy.

So far, 51,228 people have been screened for the coronavirus in Riverside County.

The county is also looking to expand testing, observing new locations in the San Gorgonio Pass and the San Jacinto Valley.

