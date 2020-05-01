Rita Wilson waits 32 more years with Tom Hanks on wedding anniversary

Instagram

Having recovered from the new coronavirus, executive producer of & # 39; Mamma Mia! & # 39; celebrates her marriage to the actor & # 39; A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood & # 39; with a sincere tribute.

Rita Wilson you are celebrating 32 years of marriage to Tom Hanks with sincere dedication

The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 29 to mark the anniversary, which comes after the couple recovered from their battle with the coronavirus in March.

"32 years with this boy! @Tomhanks Happy anniversary, my love," Wilson captioned a photo of the two of them. "Let's go 32 more and something more!"

The actors were among the first high-profile celebrities to go public with their health crisis, after falling ill in Australia, where Hanks was preparing to shoot a new Elvis presley biopic. They are now in full health at their Los Angeles home, and Wilson recently revealed that they had enrolled in a medical study to determine if their antibodies would be helpful to scientists working to develop a vaccine.

The couple married in 1988 after reuniting on the set of the American television series "Bosom Buddies".