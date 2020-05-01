Rihanna Racy Lingerie's photo on the terrace shows fans what her queen is working with

Rihanna impressed her fans during these uncertain quarantine times with some juicy new photos flaunting her own lingerie pieces. One photo in particular of wearing black pieces on a terrace has astonished admirers. You can also see her beautiful look below.

Many fans admire her looks, but some keep asking for new music. This is not the first time that people scold RiRi about releasing some new songs, as her fans have been asking her for this for a long time.

But Rihanna repeatedly said that she is busy with many projects and did not say when exactly she plans to release some new songs.

A follower pressured the singer and said, "I've never seen a bad picture of Rihanna EVER," and another commenter posted this: "everyone releasing music and she releasing panties,quot; see you on May 1. "

One commenter said, "You better stick with that since you won't be releasing any albums," and someone else said, "You are living the unique, childless life I love and admire."

A fan defended Rihanna against haters and said, "You will not be disrespected for the richest music, the most influential female artist of the decade, the most certified, humane female artist, the billion dollar QUEEN brand. "

Somoene further believes that "you have to turn to someone damn remix !!!!" And another follower said, "Rihanna is the meanest woman in the hip hop industry."

Other fans said they hope Chris Brown will also receive the comments.

Speaking of Chris, he has been excited about his baby mom, Ammika Harris a lot on social media lately.

Ammika has been very active on her social media account these days. She has been posting many new photos with herself and Chris Brown's baby Aeko, too.



