Riddhima Kapoor Sahni travels to Mumbai to be with mother Neetu and brother Ranbir Kapoor



Rishi Kapoor breathed his last yesterday, on April 30, 2020, in Mumbai. He was cremated in the presence of close relatives, but his daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who lives in New Delhi, was unable to attend his funeral due to the national government-imposed blockade due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases. The grieving daughter was heartbroken as she was unable to be by her father's last days, after which reports stated that Riddhima has applied for a special permit to drive with her family to Mumbai.

And today, Riddhima shared an image in which she has been seen on a car trip, confirming that she is heading to Mumbai to be with her mother Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir Kapoor. She wrote: "Driving home to Ma Enroute Mumbai,quot;.

See his post here:

We hope that the daughter will join her family soon in this tragic moment and that they will find strength and peace …