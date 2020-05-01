Riddhima Kapoor Sahni travels to Mumbai to be with mother Neetu and brother Ranbir Kapoor

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Riddhima Kapoor Sahni travels to Mumbai to be with mother Neetu and brother Ranbir Kapoor
%MINIFYHTML728c604a28ff4469640ac3cb318248cb14%


Rishi Kapoor breathed his last yesterday, on April 30, 2020, in Mumbai. He was cremated in the presence of close relatives, but his daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who lives in New Delhi, was unable to attend his funeral due to the national government-imposed blockade due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases. The grieving daughter was heartbroken as she was unable to be by her father's last days, after which reports stated that Riddhima has applied for a special permit to drive with her family to Mumbai.

And today, Riddhima shared an image in which she has been seen on a car trip, confirming that she is heading to Mumbai to be with her mother Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir Kapoor. She wrote: "Driving home to Ma Enroute Mumbai,quot;.

See his post here:

We hope that the daughter will join her family soon in this tragic moment and that they will find strength and peace …

Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad. Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.
Riddhima Kapoor Mumbai

%MINIFYHTML728c604a28ff4469640ac3cb318248cb15%%MINIFYHTML728c604a28ff4469640ac3cb318248cb16%

Ad nordvpn

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here