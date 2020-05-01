Home Entertainment RHOA's Kandi Burruss denies she and husband Todd Tucker are in therapy

RHOA's Kandi Burruss denies she and husband Todd Tucker are in therapy

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss has denied reports that she and her husband Todd Tucker and marriage counseling, Kandi says everyone is fine.

"Todd and I are currently not seeing the counselor, that's the first thing," Kandi revealed to HollywoodLife. "The second thing is that we're doing really well right now. But like all couples, we always have times when we don't get along too well (* laughs *). It's like going up and down! You could be doing it amazing and then all of a sudden you hit a patch with Todd where you say & # 39; Grrr & # 39; ".

Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad. Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.
Ad nordvpn

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©