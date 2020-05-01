RHOA's Kandi Burruss denies she and husband Todd Tucker are in therapy

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss has denied reports that she and her husband Todd Tucker and marriage counseling, Kandi says everyone is fine.

"Todd and I are currently not seeing the counselor, that's the first thing," Kandi revealed to HollywoodLife. "The second thing is that we're doing really well right now. But like all couples, we always have times when we don't get along too well (* laughs *). It's like going up and down! You could be doing it amazing and then all of a sudden you hit a patch with Todd where you say & # 39; Grrr & # 39; ".

Fans saw Kandi and Todd struggle when she struggled to maintain a proper balance between work and home.

"I think we got caught on one of those occasions just because a lot was going on towards the end of last season in the fall. We were filming when that particular drama happened and we just kept it one hundred and we didn't try and hide it. Overall I feel like we're going through a moment in time and now we're back in a great place, so everything is fine. "