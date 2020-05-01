Retired physician Aurora Fire dies of COVID-19 in New York, where he is deployed to serve

A retired physician from the Aurora Fire Department died in New York of COVID-19.

Paul Cary, 66, an Ambulnz paramedic who volunteered for his assignment to New York, died in the line of duty, Stan Vashovsky, CEO of the ambulance service provider, said in a statement.

Heartbreaking news. Today we learn of the death of retired firefighter physician Paul Cary. He spent over 30 years with our department serving his community as a firefighter and paramedic. He will be remembered as an EMS provider who gave his all to take care of others. – Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) May 1, 2020

Cary had served with Aurora Fire Rescue for 32 years, said Sherri-Jo Stowell, a spokesman for the fire department.

"Paul's career is best defined by his kindness and service to others during his time as a paramedic … and before that as a firefighter / paramedic,quot; in Aurora, the Ambulnz statement said.

"The Ambulnz family is devastated by the loss," said Vashovsky. "Paul made the ultimate sacrifice for his country and will be forever remembered as extremely trustworthy and fully dedicated to his work."

Cary had been in the ICU with a ventilator at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx when he died.

“I am sorry for the death of Paul Cary along with our AFR family. I did not have the honor of serving you as you retired before my arrival in 2017, but I can assure you that your sacrifice and service will not be forgotten soon and that your family is in my thoughts and prayers, "said Aurora Fire. Chief Fernando Gray.

Cary is survived by two children and four grandchildren. His family has requested privacy during their time of mourning.

Details on a memorial service are to come.