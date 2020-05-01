Recipe: Mega Meatballs – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Kirsten Renee likes to make easy and tasty recipes and shared this one for Mega Meatballs with Up News Info morning viewers.

MEGA MOZZARELLA STUFFED WITH MEAT

Ingredients

  • 2 slices of bread, chopped
  • 1/4 C. milk
  • 2 pounds. Ground beef
  • 1 large egg
  • 3/4 C. of grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/2 C. chopped fresh parsley
  • 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 8-10 cubes of mozzarella cheese
  • 1 jar (32 oz.) Marinara sauce

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
  2. In a small bowl, soak the pieces of bread in the milk for 1-3 minutes.
  3. In a large bowl, mix together, until combined, bread mix, ground beef, egg, Parmesan cheese, parsley, red pepper flakes, fresh and ground black pepper, and minced garlic.
  4. Form about 1/4 to 1/3 cup meat mixture around a cube of mozzarella, covering all of the cheese, and place in a 9×13 glass baking dish. Repeat until all meat mixture is used. and then pour the marinara over the meatballs to coat.
  5. Bake for 25-30 minutes and serve with the desired pasta.

SUBSTITUTION: If you don't have marinara or spaghetti sauce, use 1 can (28 oz.) Of crushed tomatoes, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, salt and ground black pepper on the meatballs.

NOTE: Cut the meatballs in half and place them on a bun topped with mozzarella cheese for a meatball sandwich at school lunches the next day and be sure to add the extra sauce for dipping.

