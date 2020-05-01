Recipe: Mega Meatballs – Up News Info

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

MEGA MOZZARELLA STUFFED WITH MEAT

Ingredients

2 slices of bread, chopped

1/4 C. milk

2 pounds. Ground beef

1 large egg

3/4 C. of grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 C. chopped fresh parsley

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

4 garlic cloves, minced

8-10 cubes of mozzarella cheese

1 jar (32 oz.) Marinara sauce

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a small bowl, soak the pieces of bread in the milk for 1-3 minutes. In a large bowl, mix together, until combined, bread mix, ground beef, egg, Parmesan cheese, parsley, red pepper flakes, fresh and ground black pepper, and minced garlic. Form about 1/4 to 1/3 cup meat mixture around a cube of mozzarella, covering all of the cheese, and place in a 9×13 glass baking dish. Repeat until all meat mixture is used. and then pour the marinara over the meatballs to coat. Bake for 25-30 minutes and serve with the desired pasta.

Kirsten Renee likes to make easy and tasty recipes and shared this one for Mega Meatballs with Up News Info morning viewers.

SUBSTITUTION: If you don't have marinara or spaghetti sauce, use 1 can (28 oz.) Of crushed tomatoes, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, salt and ground black pepper on the meatballs.

NOTE: Cut the meatballs in half and place them on a bun topped with mozzarella cheese for a meatball sandwich at school lunches the next day and be sure to add the extra sauce for dipping.