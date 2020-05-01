Ready for primetime or false hope? Richmond ARCpoint Labs providing COVID-19 antibody tests – Up News Info San Francisco

RICHMOND (Up News Info SF) – It is touted as the newest weapon in the battle against the deadly coronavirus – an antibody test that promises to tell you if you have been infected and have developed antibodies.

More than 100 companies are marketing the COVID-19 antibody test kits, but so far only a lab in the Bay Area is offering them, and KPIX 5 found that many people are enrolling.

Richmond's ARCpoint Labs announces a coronavirus antibody test that will tell you not only if you've been exposed, but also if you have protective antibodies, according to its website.

Jake Harper came from Sacramento for the test kit.

"My former healthcare worker is on the front line," said Harper.

He paid $ 200 to find out if he is among the lucky ones.

"Well, just to see if I possibly have immunity," said Harper.

South Bay resident Dr. Young Li.

"I will not be the source of the infection, I want to make sure," Li said. "According to this company, email, the sensitivity is about 95%."

The tests offered at ARCpoint Labs of Richmond are not licensed by the US Food and Drug Administration. USA But the government is allowing companies like this to sell tests anyway, without authorization, as long as they include disclaimers that may have false results.

"It's the wild west wild right now," said Dr. John Swartzberg, professor emeritus of the Division of Infectious Diseases at UC Berkeley School of Public Health. "You can't use it right now to tell him that he's gotten out of the free jail card. That's not the case."

Swartzberg says that the antibody tests are very promising for the future, but they are not ready for primetime yet.

"Let's say the test shows that we are immune. How long is it going to last? We don't know yet. Will it be months? Will it be a few years? Swartzberg said." It can and will be done, but right now people are just rushing the test and they shouldn't be doing that. "

Swartzberg says the small print disclaimers on the ARCpoint of Richmond website are not enough, because the claims he is making in large print about his antibody test are completely untrue, such as the claim that may reveal if protective antibodies are present.

"That is atrocious thing," said Swartzberg. "We don't know that the antibodies detected by any test, even the best tests in the world, can tell us that we are protected."

The risk is that people who think they are immune may take fewer precautions and become ill or infect others without knowing it. That could be especially a risk in the workplace. The website tells employers: "The coronavirus antibody test can help you make informed decisions regarding the return of your staff to work."

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

"So there are dangers in doing this in addition to your pocket," Swartzberg said.

We wanted to ask the owner of the laboratory, Timea Majoros, about that. But she rejected our repeated requests for an interview, after telling us over the phone that her franchise is using the test and marketing material provided by the company.

In an email to KPIX 5, a corporate ARCpoint spokesperson told us: “By definition, antibodies are protective. Therefore, any test that identifies antibodies would involve at least some level of protection. "

Regarding the Richmond franchise: "It is up to each franchise owner to decide whether to offer the COVID-19 antibody tests."

Some customers we spoke to told us that despite the unanswered questions, they are still happy to have spent the money. "It's better to do something than do nothing, since we're going to be sitting around waiting, you know," said Harper.

Others are not so sure. "I think there is a chance it could be wrong," said Holly Carlin, who just had negative results. But she says she got very sick when she flew from Thailand through Hong Kong in January, and a doctor told her it was probably COVID-19. So she is confused.

"It's a coming and going, it's just a turn in all directions," said Carlin.

His advice to friends who also thought they had the virus: “I would not recommend going and getting tested. I told my friends that I came back negative, don't bother! Carlin said.

On the last day, two major commercial labs, Labcorp and Quest Diagnostics, have announced the launch of their antibody tests. Therefore, many more will be offered very soon.

Complete declaration of John Constantine, President and CEO of ARCpoint Franchise Group:

The COVID-19 antibody test currently offered at select ARCpoint Labs locations is a blood test that detects if certain antibodies are present.

Specifically, the two antibodies that the test detects are:

IgM: an antibody that appears early after infection IgG: an antibody that appears later and gradually replaces IgM antibodies



Regardless of the test result, clients are encouraged to follow the CDC's guidance and consult with a licensed healthcare provider to interpret the results of their individual tests.

The COVID-19 antibody tests currently collected at select ARCpoint Labs locations and conducted in high-complex facilities are FDA compliant.

These tests are allowed by the FDA Policy of March 16 for diagnostic tests of COVID-19.