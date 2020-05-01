R. Kelly pleads with the judge to release him for the third time: he claims that he is diabetic and therefore more susceptible to COVID-19

Roommates, R. Kelly does not give up on trying to get out of jail early! For the third time, he and his legal team plead with the judge in his case to let him out of jail, for fear that he may contract the coronavirus.

According to TMZ, Kellz's attorney filed new documents asking the judge to release his client pending his trial, and alleging that R. Kelly is "likely diabetic." His attorney claims that the Bureau of Prisons "did not disclose,quot; his March medical exams, which show he has an underlying health condition.

Kelly's coat also claims he has high cholesterol and high blood pressure, making him more susceptible to contracting the coronavirus while behind bars. The above presumed health conditions also put R. Kelly at greater risk for complications if he tests positive for the virus.

This is R. Kelly's third attempt to request an early release, but each time, it has come with a unique reason. As previously reported, Kellz asked the judge in his case to release him due to the negligence he alleges he was experiencing behind bars. He claims that the prison was not providing adequate materials for cleaning, including hand sanitizer.

The judge denied both attempts R. Kelly made last month, saying it is a flight risk and expressing concern that he could intimidate witnesses by being released.

As of now, there is no information on the judge's decision in this third filing, but we will keep you informed as the story unfolds, Roomies.