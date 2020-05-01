R. Kelly pleads not guilty to new charges of sex trafficking, abuse and exposure to herpes

WENN

The hit maker "I think I can fly" vehemently denies any wrongdoing as he is charged with new sex trafficking charges in New York amid ongoing legal problems.

Up News Info –

R. Kelly He pleaded not guilty to a series of new sex trafficking charges in New York.

The "I Believe I Can Fly" singer, who is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in Chicago, released his statement on Thursday, April 30, 2020 via online communication from a federal jail.

The new indictment adds several allegations of abuse of a victim referred to only as Jane Doe 5, including the conscious spread of the herpes virus to two people.

If convicted, two of the new charges carry minimum sentences of 10 years, prosecutors said.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Kelly, who has been detained in Chicago on federal charges since last year 2019, has also been charged with an organized crime conspiracy in the United States District Court in New York. He is accused of preparing underage girls who attend his concerts for sexual abuse.

Meanwhile, in Chicago, a federal indictment has seen the "Ignition" star accused of conspiring with his former manager. Derrell McDavid and a former employee to manipulate his 2008 child pornography trial. McDavid has denied the charge.

He also faces additional charges in Minnesota, which claim he requested sex from a teenager who asked for his autograph in 2001, as well as allegations that he bribed an Illinois official to obtain false identification for the singer. Aaliyah so they could get married. She was 15 years old at the time.

Kelly has denied all the allegations.