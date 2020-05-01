R. Kelly cites a & # 39; probable & # 39; diabetes condition as he seeks early release from jail for the third time

Facebook

The singer of & # 39; I Believe I Can Fly & # 39; He has presented his third allegation in an attempt to get out of prison early over concerns about the coronavirus amid the ongoing health crisis.

Up News Info –

R. Kelly He has made a third request to get out of jail, claiming that he has evidence that he is vulnerable to Covid-19.

The singer's attorney has filed new documents, obtained by TMZ, asking the judge overseeing his case to release his client pending his many trials.

After not having achieved a release twice before, Kelly's legal team now claims that the "I Believe I Can Fly" singer is "probably diabetic" with high cholesterol and high blood pressure, making him a prisoner of high risk at the Metropolitan Correctional Center Chicago in Illinois.

The same judge recently ruled that he is confident that the singer is not at risk and that he was not convinced that it was not a flight risk.

R. Kelly's last attempted house arrest comes a day after he pleaded not guilty to a string of new sex trafficking charges in New York.

The singer presented his statement on Thursday, April 30, 2020 through online communication from a federal prison.

The new indictment adds several allegations of abuse of a victim who is referred to only as Jane Doe 5.

Kelly, who has been held in Chicago on federal charges since last year 2019, has also been charged with an organized crime conspiracy in the United States District Court in New York. He is accused of preparing underage girls who attend his concerts for sexual abuse.

Meanwhile in Chicago, the "Ignition" star was accused of conspiring with his longtime manager Derrell McDavid and a former employee to manipulate his 2008 child pornography trial. McDavid has denied the charge.

Kelly also faces additional charges in Minnesota, as well as allegations that she bribed an Illinois official to obtain false identification for the singer. Aaliyah so they could get married when she was 15 years old.

He has denied all the allegations.