R. Kelly calls for early release again after claiming he is "likely diabetic,quot;

Followers of the R. Kelly case know that his alleged crimes have been talked about over and over in the media, including on social sharing platforms. For example, the Lifetime issue of Surviving R. Kelly He played a pivotal role in the current imprisonment of the former legendary artist.

After the broadcast of the documentary series, former fans and even former collaborators called for justice for Kelly's alleged victims. These days, Kelly is sitting behind bars amid the coronavirus pandemic while awaiting trial.

However, Kelly, like many other high-profile convicts, has repeatedly called for an early release to serve the rest of her time in prison at home. According to Hot New Hip Hop, Mr. Kelly has done the same again.

According to a Kelly report, Kelly also pleaded not guilty to a recent indictment that included nine counts of very serious charges, including organized crime and sexual abuse. One count included the accusation that he knowingly exposed two different women to the herpes virus.

To make matters worse, one of the women in the case was a minor. Returning to the issue of an early release, Kelly tried to get out of jail twice last April. TMZ was the first to report a statement from Kelly and her attorney that suggested she was at risk of death from COVID-19 due to her alleged diabetic status.

TMZ reported that his lawyer referred to the R,amp;B singer as "probably diabetic." As most know, obesity and diabetes are pre-existing conditions that make a person more likely to die from COVID-19.

As noted above, Kelly is not the only celebrity requesting an early release. Bill Cosby made the same request, claiming that due not only to his old age but also to his various pre-existing conditions, it was extremely likely that he would die behind bars if infected with the coronavirus.

Ad

Michael Cohen, a former Trump attorney, also requested an early release after the coronavirus pandemic began.



Post views:

0 0