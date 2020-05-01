Protests, lawsuits over beach closings confront California Governor Gavin Newsom – Up News Info

In the 24 hours since California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of all Orange County beaches, the cities of Huntington Beach and Dana Point, O.C., have filed two lawsuits. The sheriff said he will not enforce the order and, now, a large protest adjacent to the Huntington Beach pier.

The governor avoided addressing the controversy in his prepared remarks at Friday's noon press conference, but was eventually asked about the rejection and reopening in a question-and-answer session.

"It doesn't surprise me," Newsom said of the backlash. "We will see what happens this afternoon," he said, referring to a temporary restraining order hearing scheduled for this afternoon.

When asked about the protests, which were occurring as he spoke, Newsom said: "We are open to discussions … I believe in freedom of expression … and I thank you for your expression of freedom of expression."

Related story New York schools will be closed for the rest of the academic year, says Governor Andrew Cuomo

The governor noted that the state has crossed the tragic milestone of having 2,000 citizens who have lost their lives to the virus and more than 50,000 residents who have contracted COVID.

"As far as the protesters are concerned," said the governor, "I'll just say this: Take care of yourself. Wear a covered face."

He continued: "This disease does not know if you are a protester, Democrat or Republican."

As he spoke, crowds continued to gather at the corner of Main and PCH, just across from the Huntington Beach Pier.

Why all the controversy? On Thursday, citing images of beachgoers crowding the sand in Newport Beach last weekend, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he would close the beaches in Orange County.

"We are guided by health," said the governor, calling the closure a "temporary pause" and emphasizing the need to "meet the conditions as they change."

Those words were not well received by Orange County officials, including Sheriff Don Barnes.

"The photos I saw, frankly, were in stark contrast to what the governor was doing," Barnes said, adding that "he is not taking action to comply with this order."

"My intention … is to seek voluntary compliance," said Barnes. "I don't want to enforce … by arrest."

Later, a member of the Orange County Board of Supervisors filed a lawsuit over the closure of the beach.

Both Dana Point and Huntington Beach decided to seek temporary restraining orders, resisting Newsom's order for a temporary "hard closure" of beaches in Orange County, where crowds gathered on the sand during the late-summer heat wave. last week despite mandates of social distancing due to the coronavirus outbreak. The objective of the cities is to lift the closing order.

"We believe the governor's order is unconstitutional, vague and ambiguous," said Huntington Beach city attorney Michael Gates. "He doesn't have a rational basis for this. What he's looking for is a remedy for something that wasn't a problem in the first place."

Huntington Beach officials also believe that being an autonomous city gives them more authority for self-government and prevents Newsom from closing local beaches.

"We are not simply a component of the state," said an official. "The city has a certain level of autonomy and independence."

City News Service contributed to this report.