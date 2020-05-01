Protesters outside S.F. City council lawsuit ends coronavirus blockade – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – New polls suggest 70 percent of Californians are comfortable with the state's place of refuge order. The other 30 percent are now more concerned with the economic impacts of that blockade. On Friday, those voices were heard in California cities, including San Francisco.

On the west side of City Hall, around 75 to 100 protesters called for the closure to be loosened. It attracted some people that you could expect and others that maybe not.

"I don't know if it will make any difference, but we are free citizens," said a teacher named Tara. "At least I thought it was."

"I am a registered nurse and I work at a Bay Area hospital," said Emily. "I think, without any disrespect for patients who have died … it is time to reopen and we can do it safely." A common thread among protesters was that the severity of the blockade is causing increasing damage.

"Domestic violence has increased, people are losing their businesses," explained Tara.

"I sympathize with people who are unemployed and who have small businesses," said a passerby named Catherine Maxey. "The problem is, we don't know how to control the spread."

Maxey reflects the polls we've seen in California. "Right now, I think we should stay low," he said. "Social distancing and hand washing forever,quot;.

The governor acknowledged the protests.

"As far as the protesters are concerned, all I ask is this … take care of yourself," Gavin Newsom said at his noon press conference. "Wear a face covering."

"I've been calling it a governor's nuisance," an "Open California,quot; protester said of Newsom.

But just as "Open California,quot; was up against the governor, there was also a more traditional May Day protest on Van Ness Avenue. The proximity of the two produced some disputes. Those who showed up here said they expected a bit of that.

"This is San Francisco," said a man in a mocking red snowflake hat. "I am not terribly surprised."