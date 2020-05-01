Producer of Party Sausage Party ’, Sony‘ Bubble ’Podcast as an adult animated film – Up News Info

Sausage Party Point Gray producers and directors Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg have teamed up with Sony and producer Matt Tolmach (who worked with them on Hulu) Future man series) to develop an adult animated film based on the 2018 podcast, Bubble, which was created by Jordan Morris.

Morris will adapt the script. The 10-episode scripted comedy series comes from Maximum Fun. It focused on an unlikely group of killer monsters, brought together by an Uber-like app called Huntr, struggling to make ends meet and find love in a version of concert economy nightmare.

The podcast featured Alison Becker, Keith Powell, Cristela Alonzo, Eliza Skinner and Mike Mitchell with cameos by Judy Greer and Martin Starr, among others.

Kyle Hunter, Ariel Shaffir, James Weaver and David Manpearl will serve as executive producers in the feature-length adaptation, while Maximum Fun and Morris are teamed up as executive co-producers.

Variety was the first to report this news.