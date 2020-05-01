Priyanka Chopra teams up with Greta Thunberg to protect vulnerable children during the pandemic



The COVID 19 pandemic strikes the entire world and countries face serious financial problems. Priyanka Chopra is one of the many global stars who have been doing their part to contribute to the relief of those affected by the COVID 19 crisis. And now, she also joined environmental activist Greta Thunberg for the same cause.

The actress turned to social media to express concerns about the effect of the coronavirus on vulnerable children around the world. She wrote: "It is heartbreaking to see the effect of Covid-19 on vulnerable children around the world. They now have to cope with food shortages, strained health systems, violence and lost education. We need to protect them. The responsibility falls on us. Join me in supporting this much-needed campaign by @UNICEF and @GretaThunberg. "

We applaud the Priyanka Chopra movement and hope that many more will join her in this noble cause.